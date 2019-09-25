Pochettino: Parrott needs 'one or two years' before he is ready to be regular in Spurs squad

TOTTENHAM BOSS MAURICIO Pochettino has urged patience over the fledgling career of Troy Parrott in light of the Irish striker’s competitive first-team debut.

Parrott started last night’s defeat to Colchester in the Carabao Cup, playing 66 minutes before making way for Christian Eriksen.

The Dubliner is just 17, but has scored three times in Euro qualifying for Ireland’s U21s this year and was named as part of Mick McCarthy’s provisional senior squad for this month’s Euro 2020 qualifier with Switzerland.

Pochettino, however, says Parrott will need a couple more years of occasional first-team involvement before he is ready to become a Tottenham regular.

“He needs time, he is so young”, Pochettino told football.london.

“For sure he is going to be a very important player for Tottenham in the future but maybe it needs one or two years of being involved and playing in this type of game, like Japhet, like Oliver Skipp. Young players need the space in the squad like it was five years ago with Eric Dier, Ryan Mason, Harry Kane.

“We need to create this belief and space again for the younger players to find their natural space in the squad.

“We are still trying to fix this. We need time with the young players, we need time with the new signings like Ryan Sessegnon, like Tanguy Ndombele, it will make us stronger.”

After a goalless draw, Spurs were knocked out by League Two Colchester on penalties, with Eriksen and Lucas Moura missing their spot-kicks.

“When you have an unsettled squad always it’s difficult and you lose time and then you need time to recover the time you lose,” said Pochettino.

“That’s where we are. Maybe our performances are good but you need this extra, which is mental, connection, it’s energy to be all together, not to have different agendas in the squad.

“We need time again to build that togetherness that you need when you are competing at this level.

“We are in a period where it’s a bit tough for us but we keeping working to find a solution.

“When this type of thing happens it’s about staying clear and fresh and calm. We’re trying to find solutions and we only need time.”

