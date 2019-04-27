This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Saturday 27 April, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Move on' - Pochettino acknowledges 'tough' duel with West Ham, insists focus is now on Ajax

Tottenham take on the Dutch side in their Champions League semi-final on Tuesday night.

By Cian Roche Saturday 27 Apr 2019, 4:30 PM
1 hour ago 1,525 Views 6 Comments
https://the42.ie/4609433
Tottenham Hotspur manager, Mauricio Pochettino.
Image: Alastair Grant
Tottenham Hotspur manager, Mauricio Pochettino.
Tottenham Hotspur manager, Mauricio Pochettino.
Image: Alastair Grant

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR MANAGER Mauricio Pochettino admitted he was “disappointed” after today’s Premier League defeat to West Ham, but insists his side must move on ahead of Tuesday’s clash with Ajax.

Spurs suffered a shock 1-0 loss in today’s early kick-off, their first defeat in their new stadium, and now take on the Eredivisie table-toppers for their Champions League semi-final first leg.

“Move on” was the message from the Argentine.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Pochettino said the Hammers’ clinical performance made them deserved winners.

Very disappointed,” he said. “We all feel disappointed.

“The first half was good for us, the second wasn’t. It was one for us, one for [West Ham]. They scored in their (better) half and we didn’t score when we created chances.

Of course it was tough. We knew it was going to be tough. It’s a derby and they arrive in very good condition – fresh, to try and compete.

“For us, the circumstances were completely different. We have nothing to say. We’re disappointed, but it’s time to move on.”

Tottenham had the chance to snatch a late draw, but Vincent Janssen’s stoppage-time header was cleared off the line by Fabian Balbuena.

The result means that the North London side remain third, just three points ahead of Chelsea and a four ahead of Arsenal with two games to play.

The former take on Manchester United tomorrow afternoon at Old Trafford, who themselves have an outside chance of finishing in a Champions League spot.

Reflecting on this afternoon’s performance, the Spurs boss lamented his side’s inability to find the net.

We could not [finish] in the circumstances. We made an unbelievable effort in the first half to try and score.

“In the second, we felt it was tough because they were difficult to break down. We conceded a lot of space on the counter-attack and forced us to run. We conceded… It was tough.

It happens in football. We have nothing to say. We can move on now.”

Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Michail Antonio scored the only goal of the game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium - the first ever scored by an away team here. Source: Simon Cooper

Looking ahead to Tuesday night’s game, Pochettino admitted that April’s fixture congestion has not aided the team’s recovery.

It’s always tough to prepare for a semi-final when you have to play a very good team like Ajax – to arrive in the right condition.

“It’s going to be difficult, but the mentality is there. We need to move on and forget about the game and look ahead to Tuesday.

“[The result is] no good for us, of course. But we know the circumstance.

“Sometimes these things can happen.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cian Roche
cian@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie