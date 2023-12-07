Clare dual star Podge Collins retires from inter-county duty

CLARE DUAL STAR and 2013 All-Ireland winner Podge Collins has retired from inter-county duty.

Clare FM first reported the news, confirming Collins as the latest departure from Mark Fitzgerald’s county football set-up.

The 31-year-old focused on football in recent years, featuring under the watchful eye of his father, Colm, having originally went all in with hurling in 2017 after balancing both codes.

James Crombie / INPHO Celebrating All-Ireland hurling glory in 2013. James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

Cratloe forward Collins has given over a decade of service to the Clare jersey in total, also earning an All-Star after that Liam McCarthy-winning campaign in ’13.

He won back-to-back All-Ireland U21 hurling medals in 2012 and 2013.

Clare FM say Collins is one of ‘up to 11′ players new football boss Fitzgerald will be without for the 2024 season.