Manchester United's Paul Pogba reacts to his penalty miss.

MAN UNITED WERE left frustrated after drawing 1-1 with Wolves in tonight’s Premier League clash at Molineux.

Anthony Martial’s first-half opener was cancelled out by a stunning Ruben Neves strike.

Paul Pogba had a golden opportunity to win it on 64 minutes, but Rui Patrício saved his penalty.

