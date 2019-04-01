This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'That's the beauty of Paul' - Solskjaer wants influential Pogba amid Madrid links

Amid outside interest, the manager praised the midfielder as he outlined his plans for the Manchester United star.

By The42 Team Monday 1 Apr 2019, 8:19 AM
1 hour ago 1,519 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4570513
Manchester United star Paul Pogba in action against Watford.
Manchester United star Paul Pogba in action against Watford.
Manchester United star Paul Pogba in action against Watford.

OLE GUNNAR SOLSKJAER wants Paul Pogba to be influential at Old Trafford as the Manchester United star continues to be linked with La Liga giants Real Madrid.

Zinedine Zidane has made no secret of his appreciation for Pogba, who said it would be a “dream” to play for the Real Madrid head coach during the international break.

Pogba and his United team-mates struggled in an underwhelming 2-1 Premier League victory over Watford on Saturday – Solskjaer’s first match since being appointed manager on a permanent basis.

And amid Madrid’s interest, Solskjaer praised Pogba as he outlined his plans for the France World Cup winner in Manchester.

“We want Paul to be both on and off the ball a good player for us,” Solskjaer said.

“We want him to be influential with the way we play. Sometimes that means up as an eight into the box, sometimes to control the game, drop down deeper.

“Against Watford he had to drop down to get a hold of the ball. Every single game is going to be different until the end of the season.

“We haven’t really nailed down one way of playing. We’ve got three or four different ways of playing. That’s the beauty of Paul – that he can do both.”

Solskjaer also responded to former boss Louis van Gaal’s claims that United have been guilty of “park-the-bus tactics” under the Norwegian.

Next up for Manchester United is a meeting with Wolves tomorrow before the focus turns towards a clash with Barcelona in the Champions League quarter-finals.

