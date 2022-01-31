Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 7°C Monday 31 January 2022
Advertisement

Police granted more time to question Manchester United's Mason Greenwood

He was arrested yesterday on suspicion of rape and assault.

By Press Association Monday 31 Jan 2022, 3:48 PM
2 minutes ago 249 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5669506
Mason Greenwood of Manchester United.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Mason Greenwood of Manchester United.
Mason Greenwood of Manchester United.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

MASON GREENWOOD REMAINS in police custody after detectives were granted additional time to question the Manchester United forward following his arrest on suspicion of rape and assault.

The 20-year-old was suspended from playing or training with the club, following allegations yesterday that he was violent towards a woman.

Greater Manchester Police said that day it had been made aware of “online social media images and videos posted by a woman reporting incidents of physical violence”.

The force confirmed that “a man in his 20s has since been arrested on suspicion of rape and assault” and said this afternoon that the suspect remains in custody for questioning.

Greater Manchester Police said: “Detectives have been granted additional time to speak to a man in his 20s who is being held on suspicion of rape and assault of a woman.

“The suspect was arrested yesterday afternoon and remains in custody. Enquiries are ongoing and the victim is being offered specialist support.

“We remind people to avoid any commentary or sharing of images that could compromise the victim’s right to lifelong anonymity, or risk prejudicing a live investigation with active proceedings.”

The images and allegations were reportedly visible on the woman’s Instagram on Sunday morning. The posts have since been deleted from the social media page.

In an earlier statement, Manchester United had said the club was aware of images and allegations circulating on social media, adding: “Manchester United does not condone violence of any kind.”

The Manchester United Supporters Trust posted on Twitter: “The club has now confirmed that Mason Greenwood will not return to training or play matches until further notice. MUST fully support the decision of the club in this regard.”

A spokesperson for sportswear giant Nike, which sponsors Greenwood, said in a statement: “We are deeply concerned by the disturbing allegations and will continue to closely monitor the situation.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie