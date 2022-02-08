Membership : Access or Sign Up
Tuesday 8 February 2022
Police investigating racial abuse of Man United youngster Elanga

The 19-year-old missed the decisive spot-kick as the Red Devils lost a shoot-out to Middlesbrough on Friday.

By Press Association Tuesday 8 Feb 2022
Manchester United's Anthony Elanga during the Emirates FA Cup fourth-round match.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

POLICE ARE investigating after Manchester United’s Anthony Elanga was subjected to online racial abuse following last week’s FA Cup loss to Middlesbrough.

Elanga missed the decisive spot-kick as United were beaten on penalties by the Championship side in the fourth-round tie at Old Trafford on Friday.

Greater Manchester Police have now confirmed an investigation is under way after the 19-year-old Sweden U21 international received abuse via his Instagram account.

A statement read: “We can confirm that GMP are investigating an incident of racist abuse linked to a social media post which is believed to have been posted on Friday evening (4 February 2022), following the football match between Manchester United and Middlesborough FC.

“Enquiries are ongoing.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting crime reference number: CRI/06MM/0002216/22.”

Instagram is reportedly conducting its own investigation and has removed a number of comments. The PA news agency has contacted the platform for comment.

United were beaten 8-7 in the penalty shoot-out after the match finished 1-1 after extra time.

Press Association

