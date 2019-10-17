This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Thursday 17 October, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Uruguay in hot water over Rugby World Cup nightclub incident

Damage was allegedly caused to a nightclub in Kumamoto.

By AFP Thursday 17 Oct 2019, 7:24 AM
23 minutes ago 2,066 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4854816

JAPANESE POLICE WERE investigating on Thursday after Uruguay players at the Rugby World Cup allegedly damaged property and tackled a staff member at a Kumamoto nightclub.

Kumamoto police official Kenji Kawazu told AFP that bar staff said players had broken DJ equipment worth around €8,000 and shoved one employee to the floor, leaving him with light injuries.

japan-rugby-wcup-wales-uruguay Source: Aaron Favila

Japanese media reported other damage in the incident, including from players punching walls and mirrors and tearing apart a stuffed teddy bear.

“We asked two Uruguay individuals to come to the police station on a voluntary basis and questioned them on October 14… one is a person who allegedly poured alcohol on DJ equipment, the other allegedly tackled an employee,” Kawazu said.

World Rugby said it was “aware of an alleged incident involving members of the Uruguay team in a Kumamoto bar”.

“The alleged matter is very disappointing and clearly does not align with the family spirit of the tournament, characterised by the special warmth of welcome between the fans, teams and Japanese public,” a statement said.

“An apology has been made on behalf of the tournament and it would be inappropriate to further comment while the facts are being established.”

Kawazu said police were called to the bar at 4:00 am on Monday. He said they were “investigating carefully, analysing video and other evidence, to decide if the case constitutes ‘property destruction’”.

There was no immediate comment from Uruguay, and their official Twitter feed made no mention of the allegations, featuring only images of the team arriving back home.

The Rugby World Cup, which began last month, has largely passed off without incident, despite some raised eyebrows in often-reserved Japan over the occasionally rambunctious behaviour of fans on public transport and elsewhere.

Uruguay won wide praise for their shock 30-27 win over highly fancied Fiji at the World Cup, but exited after they finished bottom of Pool D.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie