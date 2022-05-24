Membership : Access or Sign Up
Police will not take action against Patrick Vieira

The Crystal Palace boss appeared to kick out at a fan following his team’s recent match at Everton.

By AFP Tuesday 24 May 2022, 1:45 PM
Patrick Vieira (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

CRYSTAL PALACE manager Patrick Vieira will not face any police action after he appeared to kick out at a fan following his team’s recent match at Everton.

Merseyside Police said last week they were looking into an “altercation” on the pitch after Everton secured their Premier League status by beating Palace 3-2.

“We worked with Everton FC to gather all available CCTV (security camera) footage and spoke to witnesses,” the force said in a statement on Monday.

“Officers have spoken to both men involved and the opportunity to make a formal complaint or support a prosecution was declined.”

The former France international was taunted by jubilant Everton fans celebrating the club’s top-flight survival after coming back from a 2-0 deficit.

A number of pitch invasions marred the end of the football season in England, prompting warnings over the safety of players and coaching staff.

A Nottingham Forest fan was jailed for headbutting Sheffield United captain Billy Sharp after last week’s Championship play-off semi-final.

Aston Villa goalkeeper Robin Olsen was assaulted by Manchester City fans celebrating their Premier League title triumph on Sunday.

On Tuesday, Dorset Police in southwest England said three of its officers had been reprimanded for taking part in a pitch invasion while off duty.

The trio were part of a crowd of Bournemouth fans who spilled onto the pitch to celebrate the club’s return to the Premier League on 3 May.

The force said in a statement the officers were identified then “asked to reflect on their involvement”.

All officers were then reminded of the need to behave to a high standard at all times.

They were also told that “no matter how exciting it is for their team to win promotion to the Premier League, they must not be involved in pitch invasions”.

– © AFP 2022

AFP

