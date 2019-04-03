This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Politologue and Min set to renew rivalry at Aintree on Friday

Last year’s one-two will both contest the JLT Chase.

By Racing Post Wednesday 3 Apr 2019, 3:39 PM
LAST YEAR’S ONE-two Politologue and Min will renew rivalry in the JLT Chase at Aintree on Friday for which seven runners were declared earlier today.

Politologue got the better of Min at Aintree last April.

The Paul Nicholls-trained Politologue got the better of Willie Mullins’ hot favourite Min by a neck in last season’s renewal of the two-and-a-half-mile Grade One contest better known as the Melling Chase.

Politologue filled the runner-up berth behind Altior in the Queen Mother Champion Chase at last month’s Cheltenham Festival, a race in which Min could only manage fifth place under Ruby Walsh who teams up again.

Altior (centre) wins the Queen Mother Champion Chase ahead of Politologue (left).

The race also includes another Irish challenger Woodland Opera, the rank outsider of the septet trained in Moone by Jessica Harrington and partnered by her stable jockey Robbie Power who rode Fox Norton to win the same race two years ago.

- Brian Fleming, for more visit the Racing Post

