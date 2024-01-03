Poll: Who do you think will win the All-Ireland senior football title in 2024?

DUBLIN REIGNED SUPREME once again last year.

Dessie Farrell’s side returned to the summit of Gaelic football after a two-point decider win over defending champions Kerry.

Advertisement

It was their first Sam Maguire lift since 2020 — and ninth triumph in 13 seasons.

But can they make it 10 in 14?

There will be plenty of challengers. The Kingdom will look to return with a vengeance. Derry are back-to-back Ulster champions, and now under the watchful eye of Mickey Harte. Managerial changes may impact elsewhere, with Jim McGuinness sensationally returning to the Donegal hot-seat, for one.

Then there’s the traditional big two in Connacht, Galway and Mayo, while Tyrone were last champions in 2021.

But who do you think will prevail in this year’s All-Ireland senior football championship? Let us know.

