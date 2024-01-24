Poll: Who do you think will win the Division 1 football league title?

WE’RE BACK. THE 2024 inter-county football campaign kickstarts this weekend.

The pre-season competitions are done and dusted, and competitive action gets underway with the Allianz Football Leagues.

Mayo are the defending Division 1 champions. All-Ireland winners Dublin and back-to-back Ulster kingpins Derry are up from Division 2.

Kerry will be back with a vengeance. League champions most recently in 2022, the Kingdom are clear atop the roll of honour.

Then there’s Galway, who reached the final last year and open their 2024 bid with a tasty tie against Mayo at Pearse Stadium. Roscommon, Tyrone and Monaghan are also in the mix.

The Farney county, the great Division 1 survivors, start out against the Dubs at Croke Park under Saturday Night Lights.

The weekend’s other fixtures? Kerry v Derry and Tyrone v Roscommon.

It should be a good one.

But time for the big question…

Who do you think will win the 2024 Division 1 football league title?

