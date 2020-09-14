This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 14 September 2020
ACL to keep Springbok 10 Pollard out beyond Rugby Championship

The out-half suffered the knee injury in Friday’s loss to Racing.

By AFP Monday 14 Sep 2020, 1:49 PM
Medics attend to Pollard in La Defense Arena.
Image: Poupart Julien/ABACA
Image: Poupart Julien/ABACA

SOUTH AFRICA OUT-HALF Handre Pollard will miss this year’s re-scheduled Rugby Championship after tearing his cruciate ligament in Montperllier’s Top14 loss to Racing 92 on Friday.

The World Cup-winning 10, 26, was due to lead his nation’s defence of the Rugby Championship in Australia this November. But now Lions’ Elton Jantjies and the Stormers’ Damian Willemse will hope to earn the nod to take the reins.

“Following last Friday night’s match against Racing 92 at La Paris Defense Arena, the club confirm Handre Pollard’s absence for many months after tearing an anterior cruciate ligament,” the French outfit said today.

The Boks are already set to be without Munster lock RG Snyman after he also suffered ACL damage minutes into his debut in Ireland.

About the author:

AFP

