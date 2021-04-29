BE PART OF THE TEAM

England star named Women's Six Nations Player of the Championship

28-year-old Poppy Cleall put in a number of commanding performances for the triumphant Red Roses.

By The42 Team Thursday 29 Apr 2021, 5:47 PM
England's Poppy Cleall.
Image: Women's Six Nations
Image: Women's Six Nations

ENGLAND’S POPPY CLEALL has been named the 2021 Women’s Six Nations Player of the Championship. 

The 28-year-old forward was nominated alongside team-mate Zoe Aldcroft and Caroline Boujard of France by a panel made up of the head coaches, captains and members of the media from the six competing nations.

Decided by a public vote for the first time, Cleall earned 62% of 12,000 votes cast.

The Saracens player is a deserving winner after producing outstanding performances in this year’s tournament. Playing alongside her sister Bryony, Poppy won Player of the Match in the win over Scotland and again in the final against France, as the Red Roses were crowned 2021 champions.

“It’s a huge honour to be named Player of the Championship,” Cleall said. “I am not only a rugby player but a massive rugby fan and have been in awe of some of the games and moments in this tournament.

It’s been such fun and a great occasion in women’s rugby to be a part of.

“It’s already a huge moment in my career to win back-to-back titles with this team but to win this award is thanks to all the hard work of those around me from my coaches, team mates and my family.

“Representing the Red Roses is a massive honour and one I hope I do proud. This tournament has been one-of-a-kind and I hope other female rugby players and athletes are given the same opportunity to be the best they can be.”

