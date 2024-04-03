Portlaoise reject plan to replay final 0.3 seconds of controversial basketball quarter-final

THE PORTLAISE PANTHERS have today stated that they will not replay the final 0.3 seconds of their National League quarter-final against Limerick Sport Eagles, as ‘it is completely against the spirit of basketball’.

Basketball Ireland last night ordered that the remaining 0.3 seconds of the game should be replayed, but in a further twist to the ongoing saga, the Portlaoise club today insisted they will refuse to play the remaining time.

They outlined that they never expect their Limerick opponents, a club they “hold in the highest regard”, to travel to Portlaoise to play for such a short period of time, and that such an outcome would be in “nobody’s interest” and against “the values of basketball”.

Portlaoise insist the replaying of the 0.3 seconds was never the basis for their appeal, in the wake of the original fixture which saw Limerick win 80-78.

Controversy arose after a game where a pair of free throws for Limerick were sank, after their player Jason Killeen was adjudged to have been fouled in the act of shooting as the buzzer sounded.

Portlaoise have restated that they appealed the result as the “final foul call was 1.6 seconds after the buzzer had sounded”, and not based on the grounds there should have been 0.3 seconds played. The National Appeals Committee had awarded a replay on the basis that there should have been that amount of time left in the game.

Portlaoise’s decision today appears to pave the way for the competition to progress as they have wished Limerick Sport Eagles, UCD Marian and Tolka Rovers, “the very best of luck” for the remainder of the playoffs.

The statement in full reads:

“On Monday 1 April 2024 , Portlaoise Panthers basketball club received notification from Basketball Ireland National league committee that the last 0.3 seconds of our playoff quarter final against Limerick Sport Eagles was to be played.

“To clarify and to correct some misinformation that has been circulating on social media the past week , our appeal was never based on the grounds that there should have been 0.3 seconds played.

“Our appeal was soley based on, and supported by video evidence ,that the final foul call was 1.6 seconds after the buzzer had sounded. Initially the NAC (national appeals committee) found against this appeal but awarded a replay on the basis that there should have been 0.3 left. This was not what we appealed.

“The NLC (National League Committee) initially overruled their own appeals processes and then later changed their position that ‘our option to appeal to the NAC was granted in error’.

“We would like to clearly state that at each step we followed the correct procedures as laid out by Basketball Ireland but we feel we have not been treated the same in return.

“We fully appreciate the disruption this has caused the clubs remaining in the Division 1 playoffs and it was never our intention for this to be dragged on for the length it has been by our governing body.

“We think the ordering of 0.3 seconds to be replayed of our quarter final is completely against the spirit of basketball and as said above was never the basis for appeal. We would never ask nor expect Limerick Sport Eagles, a club whom we hold In the highest regard, to travel to Portlaoise to play the remaining 0.3 seconds.

“It would be in nobodys’ interest and would not be adherent to the values of the game of basketball. To be clear if we are instructed to take to the court the play the 0.3 seconds we will refuse to do so.

“We would like to sincerely wish Limerick Sport Eagles, UCD Marian, (and) Tolka Rovers the very best of luck for the remainder of the playoffs. 3 clubs who we have a great relationship with and respect on and off the court.

“It seems unfair that only one of you will get the opportunity to play Super League next season given the standard you and other teams in the league have set this year. We would also like to thank all the clubs and coaches from around all the leagues in all corners of the country who have been in touch the past week with messages of support. We really appreciate it.

“Finally we would like to end this by acknowledging the incredible season our mens’ national league tearn have given us this year. It has been an amazing journey and you have made us dare to drearn of being only the 3rd club in the country to currently be competing in both mens and wornens Super Leagues.

“To all the players, Jack, Ciaran and Paul you have enjoyed a breakout season playing an exciting brand of basketball that has drawn crowds to our home venue like we have never seen before.

“People will assume the final game of the season will be one we’d like to forget for a long time but they couldn’t be more wrong, it’s one that will be remembered by everyone in Portlaoise for a long, long time given the atmosphere and excitement you created.

“You have just given this a club and it’s supporters a taste for more nights just like that.

“Roll on next season.

“Yours in sport Portlaoise Panthers Basketball Club.”