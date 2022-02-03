'Remarkable individual' Porter part of a punchy Ireland front row

Furlong, Kelleher, and Porter first played together for Ireland in November.

Furlong, Kelleher, and Porter first played together for Ireland in November.

IT’S MORE OFTEN backline players who draw the majority of excitement from supporters and media, but Ireland’s front row is challenging the status quo.

In Andrew Porter, Rónan Kelleher, and Tadhg Furlong, this Irish team have one of the most dynamic, agile, and skillful front-row trios in the game. They were outstanding in the November Tests last year and look like being a point of difference for Andy Farrell’s side in the upcoming Six Nations.

Furlong’s brilliance at tighthead is nothing new but he had a superb 2021 and his expected recovery from a calf injury for this championship is a major relief for Ireland.

23-year-old Kelleher nailed down the first-choice slot last autumn with a series of explosive performances that saw him take over from previous incumbent Rob Herring, who has also seen Dan Sheehan emerge forcefully. Hooker was an area of concern for Ireland not too long ago but now looks like a strength.

The key to it all has been Porter switching back across to loosehead this season and making such a success of it.

Having been selected for the Lions as a tighthead just last year, 26-year-old Porter is now en route to becoming one of the best looseheads in the game.

Advertisement

“He’s a remarkable character and a remarkable individual,” says Leinster head coach Leo Cullen.

“Hopefully we’ll see him bed right in now over the next couple of months in the Six Nations and come back to us in good shape.”

Kelleher has watched Porter’s transition back to loosehead up close in Leinster and with Ireland, and has also been deeply impressed.

Kelleher nailed down the hooker spot in November. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

“It’s just a credit to him how seamless he has made it look,” says Kelleher. “It is incredibly difficult to switch over. For others, it’s learning a new position but for him, he obviously played there when he was younger in UCD and in school so he had some background there, but just how effortless he has made the switch seem has been very impressive.

“Then obviously to have himself and Tadhg on the pitch has been of incredible benefit to the whole side, just the energy and fitness he brings as a loosehead prop.”

Indeed, having both of their best props playing at the same time has been a game-changer for Ireland, with Porter and Furlong both able to carry, pass, tackle, ruck, and even jackal at the breakdown – a particular strength of Porter’s.

It’s great having an excellent starting front row but every team needs strong replacements in this area of the pitch, where impact is so important.

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

Ireland still have the experienced Cian Healy and Dave Kilcoyne at loosehead, while Finlay Bealham has been backing up Furlong at tighthead as Farrell looks to push Ulster’s 23-year-old Tom O’Toole into contention.

Kelleher knows that Sheehan and Herring will be breathing down his neck too.

Everyone will talk about Porter, Kelleher, and Furlong, but the other front rows could be decisive in this Six Nations.

“It’s not just the three of us, it’s everyone in the squad,” says Kelleher. “You look across the competition for places, it’s pretty impressive at the minute.

“Everyone is chomping at the bit in training, especially at scrum time, so it has been great.

“It’s nice to get the recognition that the likes of Tadhg and Ports are getting, so it’s great to be lumped in with them.”