Sunday 8 August 2021
Joyous celebrations as Kellie Harrington crowned Olympic champion

It is a time of great festivity in Dublin’s north inner-city as Harrington’s local neighbourhood celebrate her success.

By The42 Team Sunday 8 Aug 2021, 9:39 AM
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Kellie Harrington is an Olympic champion. The Dubliner enjoyed a stunning victory at Tokyo’s Kokugikan Arena against Beatriz Ferreira in the lightweight final this morning. 

It is the country’s third-ever boxing gold medal. The unanimous decision triumph prompted joyous scenes in Tokyo and in Dublin.

The champion 

kellie-harrington-celebrates-winning-the-gold Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

The Irish boxing team cheer on Harrington as she is crowned Olympic gold medallist 

the-team-ireland-boxing-team-celebrate-as-kellie-harrington-is-announced-as-the-winner-and-gold-medalist Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Silver medalist Beatriz Ferreira of Brazil with Gold medalist Kellie Harrington of Ireland and joint bronze medalists Mira Potkonen, of Finland and Sudaporn Seesondee of Thailand.

beatriz-ferreira-with-kellie-harrington-mira-potkonen-and-sudaporn-seesondee-celebrate-on-the-podium Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Kellie Harrington watches the celebrations unfold in Dublin.

Kellie Harrington’s friends and family celebrate her gold medal

family-friends-of-kellie-harrington-celebrate-in-portland-row-as-kellie-harrington-wins-her-gold-medal Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

family-friends-of-kellie-harrington-celebrate-in-portland-row-as-kellie-harrington-wins-her-gold-medal Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

family-joel-chirstopher-christy-and-yvonne-celebrate-after-watching-kellie-harrington-win-her-gold-medal-in-tokyo Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

 

christopher-joel-christy-and-yvonne-harrington-celebrate-outside-their-family-home-in-portland-row Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

aeo-gately-celebrates-with-family-friends-of-kellie-harrington-in-portland-row Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

 

“Kellie did what she does in the biggest moment, on the biggest stage, when others would freeze. Kellie loosened up and expressed herself,” Kellie’s brother Chris told RTÉ post-fight.

“She won gold for her road, her community, her county, her country, her sport. She is a role model for her sport.”

The42 Team

