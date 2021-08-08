Joyous celebrations as Kellie Harrington crowned Olympic champion

Kellie Harrington is an Olympic champion. The Dubliner enjoyed a stunning victory at Tokyo’s Kokugikan Arena against Beatriz Ferreira in the lightweight final this morning.

It is the country’s third-ever boxing gold medal. The unanimous decision triumph prompted joyous scenes in Tokyo and in Dublin.

The champion

Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

The Irish boxing team cheer on Harrington as she is crowned Olympic gold medallist

Silver medalist Beatriz Ferreira of Brazil with Gold medalist Kellie Harrington of Ireland and joint bronze medalists Mira Potkonen, of Finland and Sudaporn Seesondee of Thailand.

Kellie Harrington watches the celebrations unfold in Dublin.

"I didn't even think anyone would be up watching"



Kellie Harrington reacts as she watches the scenes from home as she boxed her way home to Olympic gold



What a moment… We’re not crying, we just have something in our eye… #TeamIreland #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/EmCzwdPLYC — Team Ireland (@TeamIreland) August 8, 2021

Kellie Harrington’s friends and family celebrate her gold medal

“Kellie did what she does in the biggest moment, on the biggest stage, when others would freeze. Kellie loosened up and expressed herself,” Kellie’s brother Chris told RTÉ post-fight.

“She won gold for her road, her community, her county, her country, her sport. She is a role model for her sport.”