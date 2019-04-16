This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Tuesday 16 April, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Porto boss says Liverpool are the best team in the world 'sometimes'

Sergio Conceicao still thinks his side can advance to the semi-finals tomorrow.

By The42 Team Tuesday 16 Apr 2019, 5:45 PM
1 hour ago 1,289 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4595100
Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah.
Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah.
Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah.

PORTO BOSS SERGIO Conceicao is fired up for Wednesday’s Champions League quarter-final second leg against a Liverpool side he believes are “sometimes” the best in the world.

The Premier League leaders triumphed 2-0 in the first leg and are firm favourites to reach the semi-final, where they will face either Barcelona or Manchester United.

Porto were thrashed 5-0 at home by Jurgen Klopp’s side at the last-16 stage last season, while they have never before overturned a two-goal first-leg deficit in the competition.

Conceicao admits they will be facing a formidable test, but he is relishing the chance to go toe-to-toe with the five-time champions of Europe.

There is no greater motivation than to be competing in a quarter-final and to make a historical turnaround,” he told a news conference on Tuesday. “I like the way Liverpool play. Sometimes, they are the best team in the world.

“We have a two-goal deficit to make up against a very strong team who are quick on the break. Getting the attacking balance right is fundamental.

“The technical team will establish the game plan, then it’s up to the players to put it into action. They are the responsible for everything good that has happened so far.

“We have to work for defensive organisation and we are 100 per cent focused and aware of what our opponents are doing. It is not difficult to analyse Liverpool, but it is difficult to counteract because they have so much individual and collective quality. They’re great!”

Midfielder Hector Herrera says vengeance for last year’s emphatic defeat is not on the players’ minds as they aim to beat Liverpool in a European match for the first time.

There is no desire for revenge,” he said. “Last year’s result is in the past. We have a great opportunity to continue to make history and we do not want to waste this opportunity. In the first leg, I saw that we can hurt a team like Liverpool.

“They have the advantage, but I believe in the ability we have as players and as a team. I am very confident, and I believe we can get a good result and continue keep our Champions League dream alive.”

Gavan Casey and Murray Kinsella are joined by Bernard Jackman to discuss Izzy Folau’s impending sacking by Australia and all the week’s news on the latest episode of The42 Rugby Weekly:


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie