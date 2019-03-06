This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Wednesday 6 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

VAR-awarded penalty sees Porto knock out last year's Champions League semi-finalists Roma

Alex Telles converted the winning penalty for the Portuguese side.

By AFP Wednesday 6 Mar 2019, 11:08 PM
40 minutes ago 1,308 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4527928
Porto defender Alex Telles celebrates after scoring his side's third goal.
Image: Luis Vieira
Porto defender Alex Telles celebrates after scoring his side's third goal.
Porto defender Alex Telles celebrates after scoring his side's third goal.
Image: Luis Vieira

ALEX TELLES CONVERTED a VAR-awarded penalty in extra time as Porto defeated Roma 3-1 today to reach the Champions League quarter-finals following a 4-3 win on aggregate.

Francisco Soares gave Porto the lead and edge in the tie with a 26th-minute opener that was cancelled out by a Daniele De Rossi penalty.

Moussa Marega restored Porto’s lead early in the second half and Telles tucked away a spot-kick in the 117th minute to send Porto through.

An additional half-hour was required to settle an encounter that looked to be heading for a shootout before Telles tucked home from the spot on 117 minutes after a tug on Fernando by Alessandro Florenzi was spotted upon review.

“It was not just me that scored the penalty, it was the whole team. The Dragao, the full stadium, made me feel at ease. It was a very good energy,” said Telles.

“We’ve got to accept it, even if the way it happened is terrible to accept,” Roma captain De Rossi told Sky Sport Italia.

Porto coach Sergio Conceicao, a former player at Roma’s city rivals Lazio, had expressed the need for patience as his side set about attempting to retrieve a 2-1 deficit.

Yet they threatened twice inside the opening 10 minutes at the Estadio do Dragao as Jesus Corona hammered a volley narrowly over, with Telles lashing into the side-netting from a tough angle.

Corona again tried his luck from range, his shot again dipping over the top, and the Mexico winger was once more involved as Soares poked in the opening goal.

Marega, back in the side after missing the first leg with a thigh injury, pinched the ball from Kostas Manolas and was then picked out by Corona on the overlap to square for Soares to slot home.

Porto’s lead lasted barely 10 minutes as Militao lunged in on Argentine Perotti, with De Rossi coolly rolling his penalty past three-time Champions League winner Iker Casillas.

- Marega catches Messi -

Porto captain Hector Herrera, who was booked and will miss the quarter-final first leg, tested Robin Olsen with a bending effort just before the break when Roma lost skipper De Rossi following a crunching tackle by Danilo.

Soares should have netted a second when his downward header skipped off the ground and flashed over the bar, while Olsen produced a superb fingertip save to claw out a Marega strike.

Olsen was powerless to stop France-born Mali international moments later though as Marega timed his run perfectly to volley Corona’s curling cross into the roof of the net.

Marega is now level with Lionel Messi and Dusan Tadic with six goals in this season’s tournament — and trails only Robert Lewandowski (eight).

Pepe and Edin Dzeko were both booked following a theatrical clash near midfield, a caution that also rules the Portuguese defender out of his side’s next match in the competition.

A dreadful Pepe error presented Perotti with an opportunity he failed to exploit as Roma searched for a late goal, while Otavio tested Olsen from distance towards the end of the 90 minutes.

Marega went agonisingly close to scoring again early in extra time, while Dzeko dinked the ball over Casillas only for Pepe to race back and clear off the line in desperation.

With penalties seemingly on the horizon, Porto grabbed a dramatic winner after Turkish referee Cuneyt Cakir pointed to the spot upon reviewing an incident in which Florenzi hauled back Fernando as the substitute stretched to reach a driven low cross.

Telles sent Olsen the wrong way to fire Porto into their first quarter-final since 2014-15, although the hosts faced an anxious wait after Patrik Schick tumbled to the ground in the area before Cakir ruled there was no foul.

© AFP 2019

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Ireland insist Cronin's omission down to 'building squad depth'
    Ireland insist Cronin's omission down to 'building squad depth'
    Ireland U20s captain Hawkshaw misses out as Grand Slam bid continues in Cork
    Carbery to miss France showdown as Leavy and Henshaw remain sidelined
    FOOTBALL
    'Almost impossible' to keep team together after Madrid demolition job, says Ajax boss
    'Almost impossible' to keep team together after Madrid demolition job, says Ajax boss
    Pochettino fined and handed touchline ban over row with referee Mike Dean
    Under-fire Solari apologises to Real Madrid fans following 'painful' loss to Ajax
    IRELAND
    Wintry showers and frost forecast for the weekend
    Wintry showers and frost forecast for the weekend
    'Elite athletes are no different to any other punter in the world'
    BBC's Brexit coverage of Ireland 'lacking curiosity and depth', former BBC controllers says
    RUGBY
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Bowe and Heaslip to miss Six Nations opener
    D’Arcy a Racing certainty as Leinster name side for French trip
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    'I think the contract is expired' – Man Utd boss Solskjaer unsure where he stands with Molde
    'I think the contract is expired' – Man Utd boss Solskjaer unsure where he stands with Molde
    Cheshire smiles for Black Cats as Sunderland book Wembley final date against Portsmouth
    Fulham match programme aims series of jibes at Liverpool over their treatment of Roy Hodgson

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie