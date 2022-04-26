Membership : Access or Sign Up
Ireland's O'Brien nets Portsmouth winner against League One leaders Wigan

Will Keane was on target for Wigan Athletic as they fell to a 3-2 defeat.

By The42 Team Tuesday 26 Apr 2022, 10:39 PM
1 hour ago 1,186 Views 1 Comment
Portsmouth manager Danny Cowley celebrates at the end of the game.
WIGAN ATHLETIC WILL have to wait until the final day of the season to confirm their return to the Championship after they blew a two-goal half-time lead to lose 3-2 at Portsmouth.

Irish striker Aidan O’Brien, introduced in the 76th minute, hit the winner for Pompey, completing an unlikely comeback with three minutes left. 

Callum Long and Ireland International Will Keane had earlier sent Wigan into a 2-0, before George Hirst hit a brace and O’Brien struck the winner. 

Gavin Bazunu was also part of the Portsmouth team. 

Elsewhere in League One, Chiedozie Ogbene featured for Rotherham in their 1-1 draw with Sunderland, while Fleetwood lost 3-2 to Sheffield Wednesday. 

