Ireland's O'Brien nets Portsmouth winner against League One leaders Wigan

Portsmouth manager Danny Cowley celebrates at the end of the game.

WIGAN ATHLETIC WILL have to wait until the final day of the season to confirm their return to the Championship after they blew a two-goal half-time lead to lose 3-2 at Portsmouth.

Irish striker Aidan O’Brien, introduced in the 76th minute, hit the winner for Pompey, completing an unlikely comeback with three minutes left.

Callum Long and Ireland International Will Keane had earlier sent Wigan into a 2-0, before George Hirst hit a brace and O’Brien struck the winner.

The goal that spoiled Wigan's promotion party as Portsmouth seal a 3-2 win, coming back from 2-0 down! 😮 pic.twitter.com/savBVTsBEn — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) April 26, 2022

Gavin Bazunu was also part of the Portsmouth team.

Elsewhere in League One, Chiedozie Ogbene featured for Rotherham in their 1-1 draw with Sunderland, while Fleetwood lost 3-2 to Sheffield Wednesday.

- updated 22:56

