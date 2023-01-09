Advertisement
# International assignment
Martinez announced as new Portugal manager
Martinez, previously manager at Everton and Wigan, was available after his spell with Belgium ended following the recent World Cup.
PORTUGAL HAVE ANNOUNCED the appointment of Roberto Martinez as new national team manager.

Former Belgium boss Martinez succeeds Fernando Santos, who left the role after eight years in charge after the World Cup last month.

Martinez, previously manager at Everton and Wigan, was himself available after his spell with Belgium ended following the recent tournament in Qatar.

A tweet from the Portuguese Football Federation read: “A new leader at the service of Portugal – welcome Mr Roberto Martinez.”

Martinez, an FA Cup winner with Wigan in 2013, spent six years with Belgium, leading them to the top of the world rankings, third place at the 2018 World Cup and the quarter-finals of Euro 2020.

However, they under-performed in Qatar and exited at the group stage after winning just one of their three matches.

He inherits a Portugal side that reached the quarter-finals but suffered a shock loss to Morocco after a campaign overshadowed by issues concerning veteran star player Cristiano Ronaldo.

