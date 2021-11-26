Portugal or Italy set to miss out on the World Cup following play-off draw

EUROPEAN CHAMPIONS ITALY and Portugal could meet for a place at the 2022 World Cup after being drawn in the same play-off bracket today.
The Azzurri and Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal both finished second in their qualifying groups, behind Switzerland and Serbia respectively.
Italy will host North Macedonia in the play-off first round, with Turkey visiting Portugal, before the winners face off for a spot at next year’s finals in Qatar.
Path A
Semi-finals
- Scotland v Ukraine
- Wales v Austria
Final
- Wales/Austria v Scotland/Ukraine
Path B
Semi-finals
- Russia v Poland
- Sweden v Czech Republic
Final
- Russia/Poland v Sweden/Czech Republic
Path C
Semi-finals
- Italy v North Macedonia
- Portugal v Turkey
Final
- Portugal/Turkey v Italy/North Macedonia
Matches to be played in March.
More to follow…
