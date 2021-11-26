Membership : Access or Sign Up
Portugal or Italy set to miss out on the World Cup following play-off draw

At least one of the two most recent European champions won’t be at next year’s tournament in Qatar.

By AFP Friday 26 Nov 2021, 4:44 PM
Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo and Italy defender Giorgio Chiellini, who captained his country to European Championship glory in July.
EUROPEAN CHAMPIONS ITALY and Portugal could meet for a place at the 2022 World Cup after being drawn in the same play-off bracket today.

The Azzurri and Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal both finished second in their qualifying groups, behind Switzerland and Serbia respectively.

Italy will host North Macedonia in the play-off first round, with Turkey visiting Portugal, before the winners face off for a spot at next year’s finals in Qatar.

Path A

Semi-finals

  • Scotland v Ukraine
  • Wales v Austria

Final

  • Wales/Austria v Scotland/Ukraine

Path B

Semi-finals

  • Russia v Poland
  • Sweden v Czech Republic

Final

  • Russia/Poland v Sweden/Czech Republic

Path C

Semi-finals

  • Italy v North Macedonia
  • Portugal v Turkey

Final

  • Portugal/Turkey v Italy/North Macedonia

Matches to be played in March.

More to follow…

