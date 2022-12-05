Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 6°C Monday 5 December 2022
Advertisement

Portugal boss unhappy with Ronaldo’s reaction to substitution

The forward appeared angry after being withdrawn 25 minutes from the end of the loss to South Korea.

55 minutes ago 3,839 Views 3 Comments
'I didn’t like it, not at all. I really did not like it.'
'I didn’t like it, not at all. I really did not like it.'
Image: PA

PORTUGAL COACH FERNANDO Santos has revealed he was not happy with Cristiano Ronaldo’s reaction after being substituted in their final World Cup group game.

Ronaldo appeared angry after being withdrawn 25 minutes from the end of Friday’s 2-1 loss to South Korea.

The former Manchester United and Real Madrid forward later said his frustration was aimed at an opposing player rather than Santos for taking him off.

Ronaldo claimed one of the Korean side told him to leave the field quickly and he did not take kindly to the remark.

Either way, Santos accepts it was not a good look for the team and he has not confirmed if Ronaldo will captain the side in Tuesday’s last-16 clash against Switzerland.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Santos said: “If I see the images – I didn’t like it, not at all. I really did not like it.

“But from that moment onwards, everything is finished – full stop regarding that issue. Now, we have to think about tomorrow’s match, and everyone is focused on tomorrow’s match.”

Asked if he could still trust his captain, Santos said: “I only decide who’s going to be the captain when I’ve reached the stadium, so I don’t know. I don’t know what the line-up will be.

“That’s what I’ve always done and that’s what I’m always going to do.

“But the other topic is solved. We fixed it in-house and that’s it.”

Ronaldo’s presence has cast a shadow over Portugal’s campaign, with his arrival in Qatar overlapping with the messy end of his second spell at United.

Although he scored against Ghana to become the first man to net in five World Cups, his performances have been generally underwhelming and the subject of criticism in Portugal.

He has generated further headlines over the weekend with reports he has received a big-money offer from Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr.

Santos said: “I didn’t even know about this. That’s his decision, that’s what he has to deal with. We are totally focused here on the World Cup.”

Gavin Cooney
Reports From Qatar

Get Gavin's exclusive writing and analysis from the 2022 Fifa World Cup

Become a Member

Portugal remain favourites to progress to the last eight at the expense of the Swiss in the clash at the Lusail Stadium but their opponents are optimistic.

Coach Murat Yakin said: “We’re very much looking forward to this game. It’s a big opportunity for us to make history for Switzerland.

“We’ve seen how euphoric the people are about the fact that we are at this stage and, of course, we’d love to give our fans one more game.

“We’re very ready for the game.”

For the latest news coverage on the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022, see here >

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie