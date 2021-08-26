Ronaldo, Fernandes and Jota all included in Portugal squad to face Ireland

PORTUGAL HAVE NAMED many of their headline players in their squad for next week’s World Cup qualifier against Ireland.

Fernando Santos has today announced a 25-man squad for the Irish clash in the Algarve next Wednesday, which is followed by a friendly against Qatar in Hungary and a qualifier away to Azerbaijan.

Cristiano Ronaldo is named in spite of mild concern about an arm injury, while Premier League stars Bruno Fernandes, Diogo Jota, Bernardo Silva, Ruben Dias, Ricardo Pereira, Ruben Neves, Joao Moutinho, and Joao Cancelo are all named.

Joao Felix and Renato Sanches miss out through injury.

Goalkeepers – Anthony Lopes (Olympique Lyon), Diogo Costa (FC Porto) and Rui Patrício (Roma)

Defenders – João Cancelo (Manchester City), Ricardo Pereira (Leicester City), Domingos Duarte (Granada CF), Gonçalo Inácio (Sporting CP), Pepe (FC Porto), Rúben Dias (Manchester City), Nuno Mendes (Sporting CP), Raphael Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund)

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

Midfielders – Danilo Pereira (PSG), João Palhinha (Sporting CP), Rúben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers FC), Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United FC), João Mário (SL Benfica), João Moutinho (Wolverhampton Wanderers FC) Otávio (FC Porto )

Forwards – Bernardo Silva (Manchester City FC), André Silva (Eintracht Frankfurt), Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus FC), Diogo Jota (Liverpool FC), Gonçalo Guedes (Valencia CF), Pedro Gonçalves (Sporting CP) Rafa Silva (SL Benfica )