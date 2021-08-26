Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 20°C Thursday 26 August 2021
Advertisement

Ronaldo, Fernandes and Jota all included in Portugal squad to face Ireland

Fernando Santos has a host of attacking options for the World Cup qualifier next week.

By Gavin Cooney Thursday 26 Aug 2021, 12:20 PM
13 minutes ago 269 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5532166
Cristiano Ronaldo.
Image: DPA/PA Images
Cristiano Ronaldo.
Cristiano Ronaldo.
Image: DPA/PA Images

PORTUGAL HAVE NAMED many of their headline players in their squad for next week’s World Cup qualifier against Ireland. 

Fernando Santos has today announced a 25-man squad for the Irish clash in the Algarve next Wednesday, which is followed by a friendly against Qatar in Hungary and a qualifier away to Azerbaijan. 

Cristiano Ronaldo is named in spite of mild concern about an arm injury, while Premier League stars Bruno Fernandes, Diogo Jota, Bernardo Silva, Ruben Dias, Ricardo Pereira, Ruben Neves, Joao Moutinho, and Joao Cancelo are all named. 

Joao Felix and Renato Sanches miss out through injury. 

Goalkeepers – Anthony Lopes (Olympique Lyon), Diogo Costa (FC Porto) and Rui Patrício (Roma)

Defenders – João Cancelo (Manchester City), Ricardo Pereira (Leicester City), Domingos Duarte (Granada CF), Gonçalo Inácio (Sporting CP), Pepe (FC Porto), Rúben Dias (Manchester City), Nuno Mendes (Sporting CP), Raphael Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund)

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Midfielders – Danilo Pereira (PSG), João Palhinha (Sporting CP), Rúben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers FC), Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United FC), João Mário (SL Benfica), João Moutinho (Wolverhampton Wanderers FC) Otávio (FC Porto )

Forwards – Bernardo Silva (Manchester City FC), André Silva (Eintracht Frankfurt), Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus FC), Diogo Jota (Liverpool FC), Gonçalo Guedes (Valencia CF), Pedro Gonçalves (Sporting CP) Rafa Silva (SL Benfica )

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie