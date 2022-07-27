Portuguese full-back becomes Everton's second summer signing

Ruben Vinagre during his spell at Wolves (file pic).

EVERTON HAVE signed former Wolves full-back Ruben Vinagre on a season-long loan from Sporting Lisbon.

The 23-year-old defender becomes Everton’s second summer signing after James Tarkowski made the switch from Burnley.

Vinagre has reunited with Toffees football director Kevin Thelwell, who took the Portugal Under-21 cap to Wolves in 2017.

Former Monaco star Vinagre revealed manager Frank Lampard and first-team coach Ashley Cole proved a big draw in his Everton switch.

Vinagre could make his debut in Friday’s pre-season friendly against Dynamo Kiev at Goodison Park.

“It’s a dream come true to join a big club like Everton,” said Vinagre.

“The opportunity to work with very good players and a very good coach in Frank Lampard made me excited to sign.

“The manager is a football legend. Everybody knows him and the opportunity to work with him and learn from him and someone like Ashley Cole – one of football’s best left-backs – is very big for me.

“Kevin was important too because he knows me very well from when we worked together as Wolves.

“He explained to me about Everton’s proud history and the qualities you need here because it’s a very big club and you have to give everything for the supporters.”

Everton boss Lampard added: “I’m looking forward to working with Ruben this season. He’s a player with Premier League experience who will add quality and depth to our squad.

“It’s important to have competition for places and bringing Ruben in gives us more options.”