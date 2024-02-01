19-year-old Posolo Tuilagi, nephew of Manu, called into French squad for Ireland clash

POSOLO TUILAGI, THE 19-year-old nephew of England star Manu Tuilagi, has been given a late call into France’s matchday 23 for tomorrow’s Six Nations opener against Ireland.

The lock — who plays his club rugby with Perpignan in the Top 14, and was part of France’s World U20 Championship winning team last summer — is set to make his senior international debut from the bench in Marseille.

Tuiliagi replaces the injured Romain Taofifenua in Fabien Galthie’s squad, the French Rugby Federation (FFR) confirmed on Thursday.

France

15. Thomas Ramos

14. Damian Penaud

13. Gael Fickou

12. Jonathan Danty

11. Yoram Moefana

10. Matthieu Jalibert

9. Maxime Lucu

1. Cyril Baille

2. Peato Mauvaka

3. Uini Atonio

4. Paul Gabrillagues

5. Paul Willemse

6. Francois Cros

7. Charles Ollivon

8. Gregory Alldritt (captain)

Replacements:

16. Julien Marchand

17. Reda Wardi

18. Dorian Aldegheri

19. Cameron Woki

20. Posolo Tuilagi

21. Paul Boudehent

22. Nolann Le Garrec

23. Louis Bielle-Biarrey