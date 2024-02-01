Advertisement
Posolo Tuilagi is set to feature against Ireland on Friday night. Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
LATE CHANGE

19-year-old Posolo Tuilagi, nephew of Manu, called into French squad for Ireland clash

Romain Taofifenua is ruled out through injury.
12 minutes ago

POSOLO TUILAGI, THE 19-year-old nephew of England star Manu Tuilagi, has been given a late call into France’s matchday 23 for tomorrow’s Six Nations opener against Ireland.

The lock — who plays his club rugby with Perpignan in the Top 14, and was part of France’s World U20 Championship winning team last summer — is set to make his senior international debut from the bench in Marseille.

Tuiliagi replaces the injured Romain Taofifenua in Fabien Galthie’s squad, the French Rugby Federation (FFR) confirmed on Thursday.

France

  • 15. Thomas Ramos
  • 14. Damian Penaud
  • 13. Gael Fickou
  • 12. Jonathan Danty
  • 11. Yoram Moefana
  • 10.  Matthieu Jalibert
  • 9. Maxime Lucu
  • 1. Cyril Baille 
  • 2. Peato Mauvaka
  • 3. Uini Atonio 
  • 4. Paul Gabrillagues
  • 5. Paul Willemse
  • 6. Francois Cros 
  • 7. Charles Ollivon
  • 8. Gregory Alldritt (captain) 

Replacements:

  • 16. Julien Marchand
  • 17. Reda Wardi
  • 18. Dorian Aldegheri
  • 19. Cameron Woki
  • 20. Posolo Tuilagi
  • 21. Paul Boudehent
  • 22. Nolann Le Garrec
  • 23. Louis Bielle-Biarrey

Author
Niall Kelly
