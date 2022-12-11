Cork card gets the go-ahead but All-Ireland ladies junior club football final postponed

CHAMPION CHASE VICTOR Energumene will get the chance to make his seasonal reappearance after this afternoon’s meeting at Cork passed a morning inspection, although Newcastle’s all-weather card has been called off.

The Willie Mullins-trained Energumene is the headline act in the Bar One Racing Hilly Way Chase after romping to victory at both the Cheltenham and Punchestown festivals last term.

His planned return was under threat due to the current cold snap, but the track was declared fit for action earlier than the planned 8am inspection.

Val O’Connell, the IHRB clerk of the course, said: “Following a precautionary inspection at Cork this morning, I am happy to say that the track is fit for racing and the meeting will go ahead.

Advertisement

“The ground is yielding to soft.”

📍@CorkRacecourse goes ahead

🗣 Val O'Connell

🌱 Ground update ahead of racing Sunday

⏱️ First race 12.15pm

🏆 Featuring Bar One Racing Hilly Way Chase

📺 Live on @Racingtv, @RTEracing pic.twitter.com/KuEdeMfXlr — IHRB Raceday information (@IHRBRaceday) December 11, 2022

Newcastle was not so fortunate though, with “hard ground” cited as the reason for cancellation following a 7.30am check.

Saturday’s meeting at the track was called off shortly before the first race due to concerns from trainers and jockeys about conditions and the course reports “insufficient improvement” overnight. Punchestown had already fallen foul to the weather.

Elsewhere, today’s 2022 currentaccount.ie All-Ireland Ladies Junior Club Football Championship Final between Naomh Abán (Cork) and Salthill-Knocknacarra (Galway) has been postponed.

Gavin Cooney

Reports From Qatar Get Gavin's exclusive writing and analysis from the 2022 Fifa World Cup Become a Member

The decider was due to take place in Kilmallock GAA in Limerick, after Kilkerrin-Clonberne and Longford Slashers came out on top in yesterday’s senior and intermediate showpieces on an historic day at Croke Park.

“The decision to postpone the game has been taken due to adverse weather conditions and details of the re-fixture will be announced shortly,” a statement released by the LGFA last night reads.

“Match tickets purchased for this game will remain valid for the re-fixture. Similarly, if you purchased this fixture to view via our InPlayer service, your purchase will remain valid for the re-fixture.”