Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 0°C Sunday 11 December 2022
Advertisement

Cork card gets the go-ahead but All-Ireland ladies junior club football final postponed

The Irish racing highlight is on, but Newcastle’s all-weather card has been cancelled.

1 hour ago 569 Views 0 Comments
Energumene returns in Cork today.
Energumene returns in Cork today.
Image: PA

CHAMPION CHASE VICTOR Energumene will get the chance to make his seasonal reappearance after this afternoon’s meeting at Cork passed a morning inspection, although Newcastle’s all-weather card has been called off.

The Willie Mullins-trained Energumene is the headline act in the Bar One Racing Hilly Way Chase after romping to victory at both the Cheltenham and Punchestown festivals last term.

His planned return was under threat due to the current cold snap, but the track was declared fit for action earlier than the planned 8am inspection.

Val O’Connell, the IHRB clerk of the course, said: “Following a precautionary inspection at Cork this morning, I am happy to say that the track is fit for racing and the meeting will go ahead.

“The ground is yielding to soft.”

Newcastle was not so fortunate though, with “hard ground” cited as the reason for cancellation following a 7.30am check.

Saturday’s meeting at the track was called off shortly before the first race due to concerns from trainers and jockeys about conditions and the course reports “insufficient improvement” overnight. Punchestown had already fallen foul to the weather.

Elsewhere, today’s 2022 currentaccount.ie All-Ireland Ladies Junior Club Football Championship Final between Naomh Abán (Cork) and Salthill-Knocknacarra (Galway) has been postponed.

Gavin Cooney
Reports From Qatar

Get Gavin's exclusive writing and analysis from the 2022 Fifa World Cup

Become a Member

The decider was due to take place in Kilmallock GAA in Limerick, after Kilkerrin-Clonberne and Longford Slashers came out on top in yesterday’s senior and intermediate showpieces on an historic day at Croke Park.

“The decision to postpone the game has been taken due to adverse weather conditions and details of the re-fixture will be announced shortly,” a statement released by the LGFA last night reads.

“Match tickets purchased for this game will remain valid for the re-fixture. Similarly, if you purchased this fixture to view via our InPlayer service, your purchase will remain valid for the re-fixture.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie