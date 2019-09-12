Potential Dublin derby in store as FAI Cup semi-final draw made

THE FAI CUP semi-final draw was made today, with the winners of Crumlin United and Bohemians set to face Shamrock Rovers.

In the other tie, meanwhile, holders Dundalk will face Sligo Rovers at the Showgrounds.

The last semi-finalist will be determined on Monday, when Crumlin play Bohs in Richmond Park, with the winners in that match set for a home semi-final encounter.

The semi-final ties are due to be played on the weekend ending 29 September.

