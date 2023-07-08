LOI clubs 'must remain the critical voice' in debate on Irish football's future

THE PREMIER CLUBS ALLIANCE has insisted that its clubs “must remain the critical voice”, alongside the FAI, in any discussions on the future of football in Ireland.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the PCA — which represents the league’s 10 Premier Division clubs — welcomed the “vast progress” made recently by the FAI, who last month presented a comprehensive infrastructure plan seeking €863 million in Government funding.

“We as a group of clubs have our individual plans and priorities, but also a clear collective vision on what is required to enable our league to continue to grow and reach its enormous potential,” the PCA said.

”All debate and discussion is welcomed but clubs must remain the critical voice, alongside that of the FAI as national governing body.”

Premier Clubs Alliance – Statement Re Future of Irish Football

“The Premier Clubs Alliance (PCA) is the sole representative body of the 10 Premier Division clubs in the League of Ireland, and operates a democratic forum comprising the owners/nominated decision makers of the clubs.

“The substantial growth of the league in recent years is a testament to the hard work, both on and off the pitch, of multiple stakeholders across the game, most importantly however, our clubs themselves.

“Our clubs are overwhelmingly self-funded, and these resources enable the development of the country’s most talented players, representing Ireland at every level. Players that will go on to have careers in the League of Ireland and beyond, ultimately representing our senior national teams in European and World competitions. Furthermore, our clubs deliver dozens of programmes across Ireland, using their significant platforms for social good.

“Through these efforts across all strands of the game, and our engagement with our communities more broadly, we have demonstrated the need for a new vision to allow our game reach its potential and continue to expand in all areas; men’s, women’s, academy, facilities and social outreach.

“We welcome the vast progress that has been made by the FAI, including their recent well researched and structured facility investment and vision strategy. Furthermore, we welcome warmly the increased media and political coverage, and indeed, appetite for discussion and debate on the undoubtedly bright future for Irish football and our league.

“We must, however, highlight that our own clubs, with over 1,000 years of history between them, are central to that debate and discussion. We as a group of clubs have our individual plans and priorities, but also a clear collective vision on what is required to enable our league to continue to grow and reach its enormous potential.

“All debate and discussion is welcomed but clubs must remain the critical voice, alongside that of the FAI as national governing body. We believe that all engagement at the political level requires cross-party collaboration.”