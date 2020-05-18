This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Premier League clubs approve plans to return to training

Players will go back to work from tomorrow, although contact training won’t be permitted.

By Press Association Monday 18 May 2020, 2:48 PM
A view of the Premier League trophy.
Image: Martin Rickett
Image: Martin Rickett

PREMIER LEAGUE CLUBS have unanimously approved plans to resume training in small groups from Tuesday as part of the competition’s Project Restart strategy.

Players must practise social distancing at all times, the league said, with contact training not permitted at this stage.

Testing for coronavirus at top-flight clubs has taken place over the last two days, and will continue throughout the training period and the return to match action in a bid to make the environment as safe as possible for all concerned.

The league was suspended on 13 March but no date for a resumption has yet been fixed.

The protocols were presented to players and managers on conference calls which took place last week.

A Premier League statement read: “Strict medical protocols of the highest standard will ensure everyone returns to training in the safest environment possible.

“The health and well-being of all participants is the Premier League’s priority, and the safe return to training is a step-by-step process.

“Full consultation will now continue with players, managers, clubs, the PFA and LMA as protocols for full-contact training are developed.”

 

