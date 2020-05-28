This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 20 °C Thursday 28 May, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Premier League season restarting on 17 June - reports

Man City v Arsenal and Aston Villa v Sheffield United will be the first games played since March.

By AFP Thursday 28 May 2020, 4:00 PM
27 minutes ago 2,480 Views 10 Comments
https://the42.ie/5110126
Manchester City's Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Martinelli of Arsenal.
Image: PA
Manchester City's Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Martinelli of Arsenal.
Manchester City's Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Martinelli of Arsenal.
Image: PA

THE PREMIER LEAGUE season is set to restart on 17 June, three months after it was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, British media reported today.

No matches have been played since Leicester’s 4-0 win over Aston Villa on 9 March.

Top-flight clubs voted unanimously in favour of a return to contact training on Wednesday and were meeting again on Thursday to discuss issues such as the restart date.

The BBC and the Telegraph reported that the first two matches would be Aston Villa v Sheffield United and Manchester City v Arsenal.

The matches are the two games in hand.

A full fixture list would then be played on the weekend of 19-21 June.

© – AFP, 2020

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie