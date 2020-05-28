Premier League season restarting on 17 June - reports

THE PREMIER LEAGUE season is set to restart on 17 June, three months after it was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, British media reported today.

No matches have been played since Leicester’s 4-0 win over Aston Villa on 9 March.

Top-flight clubs voted unanimously in favour of a return to contact training on Wednesday and were meeting again on Thursday to discuss issues such as the restart date.

The BBC and the Telegraph reported that the first two matches would be Aston Villa v Sheffield United and Manchester City v Arsenal.

The matches are the two games in hand.

A full fixture list would then be played on the weekend of 19-21 June.

© – AFP, 2020

