Dramatic winning return for Roy Hodgson as Crystal Palace beat Leicester

Crystal Palace 2-1 Leicester

ROY HODGSON’S SECOND spell in charge of Crystal Palace began with victory as the hosts secured their first three-point haul of 2023 with a dramatic 2-1 win over Leicester at Selhurst Park.

The Eagles had struggled to score this season but looked more assertive in Hodgson’s first match back in the dugout, with his side now firmly entrenched in the relegation battle.

Despite the hosts’ registering 20 shots by half-time, it was Leicester who broke the deadlock through substitute Ricardo Pereira after the restart.

But the Eagles replied almost instantly when Eberechi Eze’s free-kick took a touch off Foxes goalkeeper Daniel Iversen before going in.

That looked to settle the result until a last-gasp effort by substitute Jean-Philippe Mateta in the fourth minute of added time ensured the hosts walked away deserved winners.

Palace entered the encounter five places above the Foxes in the table but just two points clear of their opponents, who were unbeaten in their last seven meetings with the Eagles.

Hodgson was in the dugout the last time the south London side beat Leicester, a decisive 4-1 victory at King Power Stadium.

This season Palace had only managed to score more than once six times in their 28 Premier League matches leading up to Saturday’s contest.

It was an encouraging sign for Hodgson, then, when his side registered a shot within seconds of kick-off, Odsonne Edouard feeding Wilfried Zaha whose sharp effort was blocked by Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

Cheick Doucoure became the next Eagle to test Iversen with a low strike and the hosts soon breathed a sign of relief when Victor Kristiansen’s cross clipped the inside of the post before going out.

By the halfway point in the period Palace had more shots on target – three – than they had in three consecutive matches in 2023 in which they had registered none.

They were threatening but still searching for an opener after Joachim Andersen nodded wide from a set piece and Iversen blocked Edouard’s effort through a crowd.

The hosts looked close to breaking the deadlock when Andersen sent a lovely ball to Zaha, whose acrobatic attempt at the back post instead took a deflection off a player inside the area.

There was then a huge blow to Hodgson’s side as Zaha keeled over moments before half-time and was in tears as he left the game with what appeared to be a groin injury.

Despite registering just two shots to the hosts’ double-digit efforts, Leicester seized on a rare opportunity 11 minutes after the restart when Timothy Castagne squared the ball back to Pereira, who sent a shot past a diving Vicente Guaita into the top-left corner.

Selhurst Park erupted three minutes later as Eze directed a free-kick at the Foxes goal, catching the underside of the crossbar before the ball went in off the unfortunate Iversen.

Palace went close to going ahead in the final 10 minutes from another free-kick but this time Marc Guehi could not connect to Michael Olise’s delivery.

Hodgson’s decision to swap Edouard for Mateta in the 86th minute proved an inspired one as the latter poked home in the final seconds of stoppage time to the delight of the elated crowd and his new manager.

Brighton 3-3 Brentford

Danny Welbeck scores for Brighton.

Alexis Mac Allister converted a late VAR-awarded penalty as Brighton came from behind three times to snatch a thrilling 3-3 Premier League draw with fellow European hopefuls Brentford.

The Argentina World Cup winner coolly fired into the top right corner from 12 yards in the 90th minute after Stockley Park spotted Bees defender Aaron Hickey had blocked Deniz Undav’s close-range effort with his arm.

The Seagulls, who were without Republic of Ireland striker Evan Ferguson due to a slight knock, dominated at the Amex Stadium but looked set to slip to a damaging defeat as the visitors led for most of the second half thanks to Ethan Pinnock’s strike.

Albion twice levelled during a breathless opening period, with Kaoru Mitoma and Danny Welbeck cancelling out strikes from Pontus Jansson and Ivan Toney.

A pulsating south-coast contest moves both sides above Liverpool in their respective quests for continental qualification, with Brighton sixth and Brentford seventh.

Roberto De Zerbi’s hosts, who are above their opponents on goal difference but with two games in hand, started in the ascendancy but twice fell behind during the opening half hour.

Recalled Bees defender Jansson claimed the 10th-minute opener, rising above rival captain Lewis Dunk to thump a powerful header beyond Jason Steele following Mathias Jensen’s inviting inswinging cross from the left.

Midfielder Jensen then had the opportunity to double the away side’s lead but his stinging effort from an indirect free-kick inside Albion’s box was blocked by Mac Allister after Steele picked up Pervis Estupinan’s back pass.

Steele made amends for the momentary lapse in judgement in the 21st minute by claiming an assist. The keeper’s pinpoint punt up field caught out the Bees’ backline and Mitoma, who was denied by a superb sliding block from Pinnock early on, raced clear to coolly lob the stranded David Raya.

Home supporters had barely finished celebrating the leveller when Brentford regained the lead.

Joel Veltman conceded possession from a throw-in deep in Brighton territory and Toney, who made his England debut last weekend, collected a neat flicked pass from Bryan Mbeumo to dispatch his 17th league goal of the season into the bottom right corner.

A gripping game then swung back the other with the fourth goal of the afternoon arriving in the 28th minute.

Brentford’s fans had only just finished an explicit chant unfavourably comparing Welbeck to Toney when the former silenced the away end by leaping at the back post to nod Solly March’s right-wing cross into the ground and beyond Raya.

Brighton enjoyed 69 per cent first-half possession and registered 15 attempts at goal but went in level following a series of near misses.

Welbeck was unable to convert following fine play from Mitoma, Mac Allister forced Raya to tip a curling effort wide, Levi Colwill headed narrowly over and March shot tamely when well placed.

For all of their attacking enterprise, Brighton’s performance was being undone by sloppy defending.

Brentford were back in front within four minutes of the restart when Pinnock escaped the static Albion rearguard to prod home unmarked following Mbeumo’s searching free-kick into the area.

The largely one-way traffic resumed as Brighton pushed for another equaliser, while remaining wary of being sucker-punched on the counter-attack.

Raya saved from March, Veltman and Pascal Gross, while Dunk wastefully headed over for an Estupinan cross during relentless home pressure.

Brighton’s best chances looked to have come and gone until the dramatic late twist.

Referee Michael Oliver initially awarded a corner following the effort from Seagulls substitute Undav.

But replays showed his shot struck the outstretched arm of Bees right-back Hickey and, following a lengthy delay, Mac Allister slammed home from the spot.

Bournemouth 2-1 Fulham

Marcus Tavernier celebrates Bournemouth's equaliser.

the late match-winner as Bournemouth came from behind to beat Fulham 2-1 and claim a potentially pivotal win in their battle for Premier League survival.

The Cherries looked to be heading for a third defeat in four games when Andreas Pereira gave dominant Fulham a half-time lead.

But Marcus Tavernier’s superb solo effort and Solanke’s scrambled late winner were the catalyst of a character-laden comeback to haul Bournemouth out of the relegation places.

Fulham were without suspended duo Willian and Aleksandar Mitrovic following their red cards in the ill-tempered FA Cup quarter-final defeat at Manchester United.

But the visitors were still comfortably the better team in the first half and took just 16 minutes to open the scoring.

Willian’s replacement Manor Solomon broke free down the left before cutting the ball back for Harrison Reed to tee up Pereira, who fired home his first Premier League goal since November.

The lead could have been doubled seven minutes later when Antonee Robinson rattled the crossbar from 22 yards out.

It took until the 31st minute for Bournemouth to create a meaningful chance as Dango Ouattarra guided a left-footed shot just wide after neat combination play from Solanke and Philip Billing.

Pereira’s acrobatic overhead kick had Bournemouth goalkeeper Neto momentarily concerned before the Argentinian’s opposite number Bernd Leno produced a smart save with his legs to deny Solanke.

Bournemouth boss Gary O’Neil summoned the fit-again Tavernier and Ryan Christie off the bench at half-time and his side were much improved in the second half.

Tavernier, sidelined by injury since February, took just five minutes to make his mark with a stunning equaliser.

Leno looked to have got enough distance on his punch away from a corner only for Tavernier to pick up the loose ball before cutting in from the right and curling an unstoppable left-footed shot into the top corner from 20 yards out.

Tavenier came close to claiming his and the Cherries’ second moments later when the suddenly overworked Leno spread himself to block the former Middlesborough man’s near-post effort.

Jefferson Lerma then saw his attempt from midway inside the penalty area diverted onto the roof of the net as Fulham found themselves firmly under the cosh.

The Cherries took a deserved lead 11 minutes from time courtesy of a scruffy strike from Solanke.

Ryan Christie’s initial low shot was parried out by Leno and Solanke was on hand to bundle the rebound over the line from point blank range.

Solanke has now scored four goals in five career appearances against Fulham.

Fulham used all five of their available substitutes but never threatened to deny Bournemouth their victory.

Defeat leaves Marco Silva’s men four points off the European places.

Nottingham Forest 1-1 Wolves

Adama Traore crosses a ball for Wolves.

DANIEL PODENCE’S LATE equaliser rescued Wolves a crucial point in an ill-tempered 1-1 draw at relegation rivals Nottingham Forest.

Half-time substitute Podence hauled Wolves level in the 83rd minute after Brennan Johnson had given Forest a 1-0 interval lead.

A point each could prove crucial to both sides during the run-in, but Forest’s winless league run was extended to seven matches, while Wolves have won only one of their last seven.

The tension proved too much for Forest assistant Alan Tate and Wolves counterpart Pablo Sanz, who were both sent off after a touchline melee at the start of the second half.

Johnson’s early curling effort was tipped over for a corner by Jose Sa and at the other end Adama Traore’s fierce low drive was blocked by Forest defender Harry Toffolo.

Forest were furious when referee Chris Kavanagh waved away their penalty appeals after Emmanuel Dennis’ cross struck Nelson Semedo on the hand.

Backed by a vociferous home support, Forest built up a head of steam and Wolves absorbed the pressure before having their best spell of the first half.

Matheus Cunha went close to giving the visitors the lead when he headed Matheus Nunes’ excellent ball into the box against the crossbar.

But Forest stepped it up again and Johnson gave them a 38th-minute lead with a brilliant angled finish after running on to Danilo’s ball over the top.

Tempers flared when Johnson was booked by Kavanagh for diving in the box when he went down under Semedo’s challenge.

Visiting skipper Ruben Neves was then shown a yellow card – his 10th of the season – for his rash challenge on Dennis, ruling him out of his side’s next two matches.

Tempers boiled over again at the start of the second half, this time on both benches.

Referee Kavanagh was unmoved after Traore went tumbling under Felipe’s challenge and that sparked a melee which resulted in both Tate and Sanz being sent off.

It would appear ill-feeling between both camps is still lingering from the Carabao Cup tie between the two sides in January, which Forest won on penalties.

Wolves were fined £45,000 and Forest £40,000 for failing to control their players after ugly scenes at the end of the quarter-final.

With precious league points at stake in this encounter, Wolves continued to probe for an opening in search of an equaliser, but Forest were a major threat on the break.

Johnson fired a rebound wide after Dennis had forced Sa to save, but Podence rescued Wolves with seven minutes left.

Pedro Neto’s shot was blocked and, when the ball fell to Podence, the little forward cut inside and slammed home a right-footed finish in front of Wolves’ travelling fans.

The drama was not over as VAR checked footage in the closing stages to check whether Podence had spat at Johnson before ruling the incident was not worthy of a red card.