BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 4°C Tuesday 5 January 2021
Advertisement

Premier League records 40 Covid-19 cases in latest week of testing

The figure is more than double that of the previous week, which was the highest since the beginning of Project Restart.

By Press Association Tuesday 5 Jan 2021, 4:16 PM
10 minutes ago 175 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5316707
Players of Man City, whose game with Everton was called off on 28 December.
Image: Andy Rain
Players of Man City, whose game with Everton was called off on 28 December.
Players of Man City, whose game with Everton was called off on 28 December.
Image: Andy Rain

FORTY POSITIVE CORONAVIRUS cases were discovered over two rounds of Premier League testing in late December and early January.

The league announced its latest figures on Tuesday afternoon which showed that of 1,311 players and club staff tested between 28 and 31 December, 28 came back positive for Covid-19.

In tests on 984 players and staff carried out between 1 and 3 January there were a further 12 positives, the league said.

At 40, it is more than double the 18 cases that were confirmed the previous week — which was the highest number recorded since Project Restart until now. 

It is understood the bulk of the positives relate to the three postponed fixtures over the period involving Manchester City and Fulham.

City’s match against Everton on 28 December was called off because of an outbreak at the Manchester club, while Fulham’s games against Tottenham and Burnley on 30 December and 3 January respectively have also had to be rescheduled.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

All those who tested positive must self-isolate for 10 days.

It is understood the second round of testing featured a smaller group of players and staff than usual because it took place over a weekend, when some teams were involved in matches.

The Premier League said in a statement confirming the new figures: “With low numbers of positive tests across the overwhelming majority of clubs, the league continues to have confidence in its Covid-19 protocols, fully backed by the Government, to enable fixtures to be played as scheduled.”

Screenshot 2020-11-24 at 9.04.07 AM

Buy The42's new book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie