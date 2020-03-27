This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Friday 27 March, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Premier League and other English clubs target end-of-April return date

Uefa previously said they were committed to ending the season by 30 June.

By Paul Fennessy Friday 27 Mar 2020, 6:05 PM
1 hour ago 1,141 Views 7 Comments
https://the42.ie/5060343
The Premier League trophy.
Image: Martin Rickett
The Premier League trophy.
The Premier League trophy.
Image: Martin Rickett

PREMIER LEAGUE SIDES and other English clubs are targeting a 30 April return date, following an extended break owing to the coronavirus outbreak.

A joint statement issued by the Premier League, the English Football League and the Professional Footballers’ Association read: 

“The Premier League, EFL and PFA met today and discussed the growing seriousness of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“It was stressed that the thoughts of all three organisations continue to be with everyone affected by the virus.

“The Premier League, EFL and PFA agreed that difficult decisions will have to be taken in order to mitigate the economic impact of the current suspension of professional football in England and agreed to work together to arrive at shared solutions.

“The leagues will not recommence until 30 April at the earliest. They will only do so when it is safe and conditions allow.

“Further meetings will take place next week with a view to formulating a joint plan to deal with the difficult circumstances facing the leagues, their clubs, players, staff and fans.”

The Premier League and other major European leagues previously hoped to recommence at the beginning of April.

It remains to be seen whether this new return date is viable and what changes will be implemented to the season’s schedule once football gets underway again.

The Premier League and Uefa previously said they were committed to ending the season by 30 June.

Subscribe to The42 Rugby Weekly podcast here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie