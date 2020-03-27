Premier League and other English clubs target end-of-April return date

PREMIER LEAGUE SIDES and other English clubs are targeting a 30 April return date, following an extended break owing to the coronavirus outbreak.

A joint statement issued by the Premier League, the English Football League and the Professional Footballers’ Association read:

“The Premier League, EFL and PFA met today and discussed the growing seriousness of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“It was stressed that the thoughts of all three organisations continue to be with everyone affected by the virus.

“The Premier League, EFL and PFA agreed that difficult decisions will have to be taken in order to mitigate the economic impact of the current suspension of professional football in England and agreed to work together to arrive at shared solutions.

“The leagues will not recommence until 30 April at the earliest. They will only do so when it is safe and conditions allow.

“Further meetings will take place next week with a view to formulating a joint plan to deal with the difficult circumstances facing the leagues, their clubs, players, staff and fans.”

The Premier League and other major European leagues previously hoped to recommence at the beginning of April.

It remains to be seen whether this new return date is viable and what changes will be implemented to the season’s schedule once football gets underway again.

The Premier League and Uefa previously said they were committed to ending the season by 30 June.

