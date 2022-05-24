Membership : Access or Sign Up
Tuesday 24 May 2022
Premier League board approves Chelsea takeover by Dodgers co-owner

Todd Boehly had already agreed a £4.25bn purchase of the Blues.

By Press Association Tuesday 24 May 2022, 7:09 PM
46 minutes ago 434 Views 0 Comments
Todd Boehly [file photo].
Image: PA
Image: PA

THE PREMIER LEAGUE board has approved the proposed takeover of Chelsea by the Todd Boehly/Clearlake Consortium, the league has announced.

Los Angeles Dodgers co-owner Boehly had already agreed a £4.25bn purchase of the Blues, with Roman Abramovich’s ownership tenure poised to end after 19 years.

A statement from the Premier League on Tuesday evening read: “The Premier League Board has today approved the proposed takeover of Chelsea Football Club by the Todd Boehly/Clearlake Consortium.

“The purchase remains subject to the Government issuing the required sale licence and the satisfactory completion of the final stages of the transaction.”

