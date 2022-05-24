Premier League board approves Chelsea takeover by Dodgers co-owner

THE PREMIER LEAGUE board has approved the proposed takeover of Chelsea by the Todd Boehly/Clearlake Consortium, the league has announced.

Los Angeles Dodgers co-owner Boehly had already agreed a £4.25bn purchase of the Blues, with Roman Abramovich’s ownership tenure poised to end after 19 years.

A statement from the Premier League on Tuesday evening read: “The Premier League Board has today approved the proposed takeover of Chelsea Football Club by the Todd Boehly/Clearlake Consortium.

“The purchase remains subject to the Government issuing the required sale licence and the satisfactory completion of the final stages of the transaction.”

Advertisement

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!