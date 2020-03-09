Crunch meeting will decide today if UK sport is moved behind closed doors

THE PROSPECT OF Premier League matches and all major UK sporting events being closed off to the public will be discussed at government level in London today.

Key sports bodies including the chief executives from the FA and Premier League will meet with leading figures in the department of digital, culture, media and sport to discuss holding events behind closed doors should the Covid-19 crisis get any worse.

The UK’s prime minister, Boris Johnson, is also holding an emergency Cobra meeting later today to decide whether Britain is to move from ‘contain’ phase in this crisis to the ‘delay’ phase.

To put this in simpler language, the definition of the ‘delay’ phase would result in an attempt to ‘lower the peak impact and push it away from the winter season’. This would involve banning large public gatherings, including sports events.

With the Cheltenham Festival due to start tomorrow, no one yet knows whether it will be impacted. If the proposed shutdown is delayed, the Festival will be able to proceed as normal.

A number of countries throughout the world have closed the doors on fans – with the Italian league’s biggest game of the season, Inter against Juventus, played in an empty stadium last night.

Already two key Six Nations fixtures – Italy versus England and Ireland versus Italy – have been postponed. This weekend’s France/Ireland game also seems certain to be postponed.

The Formula One Bahrain Grand Prix on March 22 will take place behind closed doors; Wolves’ Europa League away game against Olympiacos in Athens on Thursday will also be a fan-free zone.

Closer to home, no measures have yet issued to matches here – bar the Ireland/Italy game.

All major sporting bodies are in daily contact with the department of health but so far the advice has been to proceed as normal.

If a two-week ban came into place in Ireland, it is hard to see when the GAA’s national leagues could be finished, given the congested nature of the GAA calendar.