Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 9°C Wednesday 2 March 2022
Advertisement

Premier League captains to wear Ukraine armbands to show solidarity

All 20 skippers in the English top flight will don the yellow and blue armbands for this round of fixtures.

By AFP Wednesday 2 Mar 2022, 5:50 PM
36 minutes ago 313 Views 5 Comments
https://the42.ie/5699141
Fans will be encouraged to join in a moment of reflection and solidarity before kick-off.
Image: Fabrizio Carabelli
Fans will be encouraged to join in a moment of reflection and solidarity before kick-off.
Fans will be encouraged to join in a moment of reflection and solidarity before kick-off.
Image: Fabrizio Carabelli

PREMIER LEAGUE CAPTAINS will wear armbands in Ukraine’s national colours this weekend to show support for the war-torn country after Russia’s invasion.

All 20 skippers in the English top flight will don the yellow and blue armbands for this round of fixtures.

Fans will be encouraged to join players, managers, match officials and club staff in a moment of reflection and solidarity before kick-off.

The large screens at grounds will display “Football Stands Together” against a yellow and blue backdrop.

The words will also be shown on LED perimeter boards during games, which start with Leicester against Leeds at 1230 GMT on Saturday through to Monday’s fixture between Tottenham and Everton.

At Sunday’s League Cup final, Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta and Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson carried yellow flowers onto the pitch before kick-off, while there was a minute’s applause for Ukraine ahead of the match at Wembley.

Manchester City’s Ukraine defender Oleksandr Zinchenko was given the captaincy for his team’s FA Cup fifth-round win at Peterborough on Tuesday.

“The Premier League and our clubs wholeheartedly reject Russia’s actions and will be showing support for the people of Ukraine at all matches this weekend,” a Premier League statement said on Wednesday.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

“We call for peace and our thoughts are with all those who have been impacted.”

– © AFP 2022

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie