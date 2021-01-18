BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 9°C Monday 18 January 2021
Advertisement

Premier League virus cases drop to 16 as pressure eases

A record 40 positive cases were reported two weeks ago, a figure that dropped to 36 last week and 16 today.

By AFP Monday 18 Jan 2021, 9:33 PM
18 minutes ago 277 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5328786
Arsenal players preparing for tonight's encounter with Newcastle.
Image: PA
Arsenal players preparing for tonight's encounter with Newcastle.
Arsenal players preparing for tonight's encounter with Newcastle.
Image: PA

THE PREMIER LEAGUE revealed on Monday that just 16 players and staff had tested positive for coronavirus in the latest round of testing — a significant drop from recent weeks.

Britain is in a fresh lockdown as authorities battle a highly infectious strain of Covid-19 but fears of another shutdown for the English top-flight have eased.

Aston Villa’s clash with Everton was the only postponed fixture over the weekend due to an outbreak that closed Villa’s training ground.

The Villa first team are due to return to action on Wednesday, away to Manchester City.

“The Premier League can today confirm that between Monday 11 January and Sunday 17 January, across two rounds of testing, 3,115 players and club staff were tested for Covid-19. Of these, there were 16 new positive tests,” the league said in a statement.

A record 40 positive cases were reported two weeks ago, a figure that dropped to 36 last week.

Pressure has been applied to Premier League stars to rein in exuberant goal celebrations.

Leicester’s James Maddison showed the restraint bosses asked for as he mimicked hand shakes and high-fives from a distance after smashing the Foxes into the lead against Southampton.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“If little things like that are what’s required to keep football going, that’s what we all want,” said Maddison.

“Footballers get a lot of stick and it’s nice to try to turn a serious message into a lighter note because I think the whole country wants football to continue.”

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers revealed he had asked his players to “get creative” and invent new ways to celebrate without congregating.

However, some others failed to follow the warnings. Manchester City’s players gathered together after their goals, while Brighton’s long-awaited win at Leeds was met with wild celebrations from Graham Potter’s men on full-time.

© – AFP, 2021

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie