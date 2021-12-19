Membership : Access or Sign Up
Sunday 19 December 2021
Premier League prepares for Covid summit on Monday

Managers have called for clarity on the criteria used to call off matches.

By AFP Sunday 19 Dec 2021, 7:34 PM
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

PREMIER LEAGUE CLUBS are meeting on Monday to discuss the fast-escalating Covid-19 crisis, which threatens to derail the season.

Managers have called for clarity on the criteria used to call off matches, with growing concerns over the integrity of the competition.

Manchester City have already played three games more than Tottenham, who had a two-week break before Sunday’s home fixture against Liverpool.

The Premier League last week said it intended to “continue its current fixture schedule where safely possible” as calls for a circuit break intensified.

But that was before a series of fresh postponements left the weekend programme looking threadbare.

Covid-hit Chelsea asked for their match at Wolves on Sunday to be postponed, a request that was turned down by the Premier League, leaving manager Thomas Tuchel frustrated.

The Premier League has a huge call to make during the busiest time of the English football calendar.

© – AFP, 2021

