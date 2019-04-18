This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 18 April, 2019
Premier League players to boycott social media in stand over racist abuse

The campaign has been organised in response to a number of high-profile incidents in recent months.

By The42 Team Thursday 18 Apr 2019, 6:09 PM
17 minutes ago 493 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/4599303
Tottenham's Danny Rose was subjected to racial abuse recently.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

PROFESSIONAL FOOTBALLERS IN England and Wales will boycott social media on Friday 19 April to take a stand against racism.

The #Enough campaign, organised by the Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA), will encourage players not to use any form of social media from 9am on 19 April to 9am on 20 April.

Players will also be encouraged to post #Enough graphic on their social media platforms before Friday’s boycott.

The PFA says the campaign is a response to a number of high-profile racist incidents directed at players in recent months and hopes to put pressure on the authorities and social media networks to better address the issue.

“The boycott is the first step in a longer campaign to tackle racism in football,” read a statement.

“It acts as a show of unity by the players, and a call for stronger action to be taken by social networks and footballing authorities in response to racist abuse both on and off the pitch”

Only this week, Manchester United captain Ashley Young was subjected to racist abuse on social media following his side’s Champions League quarter-final defeat against Barcelona.

Black England players, including Tottenham defender Danny Rose, were also subjected to racist chanting during a Euro 2020 qualifier in Montenegro last month. Rose later admitted he “can’t wait” to quit football because of the way racism is handled within the game.

Speaking about the #Enough campaign, the 28-year-old said:  “When I said that I can’t wait to see the back of football, it is because of the racism that I, and many other players, have been subjected to our entire careers. 

“Football has a problem with racism.

“I don’t want any future players to go through what I’ve been through in my career. Collectively, we are simply not willing to stand-by while too little is done by football authorities and social media companies to protect players from this disgusting abuse.”

Watford captain Troy Deeney, who disabled comments on his Instagram account last month after being subjected to racist abuse, added:  “My teammates and I have been on the receiving end of well-documented abuse from a minority of narrow-minded, ignorant people both on social media and on the pitch. Any racism in football is too much, and it’s essential that we fight it wherever and whenever we see it.

“On Friday we are sending a message to anyone that abuses players – or anyone else – whether from the crowd or online, that we won’t tolerate it within football. 

“The boycott is just one small step, but the players are speaking out with one voice against racism – enough is enough.”

