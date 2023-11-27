Explainer: What do Man United and other British clubs need to progess in Europe?

FOUR PREMIER League clubs are currently competing in the Champions League, but just one of those is assured of progression to the knockout stages as it stands.

In Group A, Bayern Munich have already qualified as winners, having won all four of their opening matches.

With two games remaining, just a single point separates the other three teams.

Copenhagen and Galatasaray are both on four points, while Man United are on three points.

The Red Devils travel to Turkey ahead of Wednesday’s game knowing they need at least a point to keep alive their chances of advancing to the knockout stages.

However, even a draw would leave them in serious bother.

If Copenhagen beat what may well be an understrength Bayern team, there is no way United can finish second unless they overcome Galatasaray.

If United draw and Copenhagen draw, United would need to beat Bayern on the final day and hope the Copenhagen and Galatasaray game finishes in a draw.

If United draw and Copenhagen lose on Wednesday, on the final day, they need to beat Bayern and hope Galatasaray fail to win in Denmark.

There is a scenario where Man United win their final two games and still fail to advance to the Champions League knockout stages — that will occur if Copenhagen win both their remaining games.

It should also be noted that United will not necessarily be dumped out of Europe entirely if they fail to finish in the top two. A third-place finish would see Erik ten Hag’s men transfer to the Europa League.

In Group B, Arsenal are in a far more enviable position. Having won three out of four matches, they are assured of at least a Europa League spot.

A win at home to Lens on Wednesday would see the Gunners not only secure qualification but also top spot in the group.

A draw would also see the English side qualify and they could potentially go through following a loss if Sevilla beat PSV. The latter game is an early kick-off, so the English team’s fate will be clearer before they kick off at the Emirates.

Essentially, the only scenario that would see Mikel Arteta’s side not finish in the top two would be if they lose both their remaining games and results elsewhere go their main rivals’ way.

In Group E, by contrast, Celtic need a minor miracle to advance.

They currently sit bottom of their group on one point. They need to beat Lazio on Tuesday with a better result than the Italians’ 2-1 win at Parkhead, in addition to overcoming Feyenoord in their final match.

Furthermore, they are also reliant on Atletico Madrid beating both their rivals for second place.

It’s considerably more complicated for Newcastle in Group F.

The Magpies currently sit bottom on four points, behind Milan (five points), PSG (six points) and Borussia Dortmund (seven points).

A loss away to PSG on Tuesday will end their hopes of a top-two finish.

A draw would also leave them in a perilous position — it would mean they would need to win their final match at home to Milan, and hope either for a draw in the Dortmund-PSG, or for Dortmund to lose their final two games.

Unlike some, however, Eddie Howe’s men at least still have footballing fate in their hands, as they know two wins will definitely be enough to see them qualify.

Finally, it is much more straightforward for the reigning champions, Man City, who have a 100% record so far in Group G.

Having already qualified for the knockout stages, they need just a point in Tuesday’s game at home to Leipzig to ensure they top their group.

A loss by less than two goals would mean they simply need to match the German side’s result on the final day, while a defeat by more than two goals means they would need to better it given that head-to-head rather than goal difference is prioritised in the Champions League, and Man City won the reverse fixture 3-1 in Leipzig.

In the Europa League, in Group A, West Ham are assured of at least a place in the Europa Conference League knockout round play-offs.

Finishing first will see them advance to the round of 16. Finishing second will mean they qualify for the knockout round playoffs and finishing third will result in the consolation of them transferring to the Europa Conference League, the competition that the Hammers won last season.

A win on Thursday against TSC Bačka Topola will guarantee them a top-two finish and they would just need a draw going into their final match against Freiburg to finish top.

A draw or loss, however, would mean they would likely need to beat Freiburg to win the group, provided the Germans overcome Olympiacos on home turf.

In Group B, Brighton also appear well-placed for a top-two finish.

So far, the Seagulls have won two, drawn one and lost one, meaning they trail leaders Marseille by a point and are three and five points ahead of AEK Athens and Ajax respectively.

A win in Greece on Thursday will assure them a top-two spot, while a draw would leave them needing just a point in their final game to be certain.

A loss, however, would likely mean they would need to better AEK’s result on the final day or simply beat Marseille if the French side fail to win against Ajax on Thursday.

Two wins would seal the top spot and an immediate passage to the round of 16, as would a draw with Athens and a win over Marseille.

In Group C, Rangers are guaranteed a top-two finish if they can win at home to Aris Limassol on Thursday.

The Scottish side currently trail leaders Real Betis by two points, but may only need a draw against the Spaniards in the final game to finish top if they can secure three points this week and Manuel Pellegrini’s side fail to beat Sparta Praha.

A loss, however, would leave Rangers sweating and mean they almost certainly need to win their final game in Spain to secure a top-two place.

In Group E, Liverpool are guaranteed at least a place in the Europa Conference League knockout round play-offs.

They sit top on nine points, ahead of Toulouse (seven points), Union SG (four points) and LASK (three points).

A win at home to LASK on Thursday will secure the Reds top spot if Toulouse fail to beat Union SG.

If Liverpool and Toulouse win, Jurgen Klopp’s men will still only need a draw in their final match to win the group.

A draw or defeat would put the Reds under some pressure, but even a point in their final game would likely be enough to see them secure a top-two finish.

Similarly, two defeats might still see Liverpool finish in the top two if other results go their way.

In the Europa Conference League, in Group E, Aston Villa need just a point in their final two games to secure a top-two finish that would see them stay in the competition,

The English side currently trail leaders Legia by virtue of their inferior head-to-head record.

A win against the Polish outfit on Thursday by two goals or more would seal top spot for the Villains, whereas a draw means they will need to better Legia’s result on the final day to avoid having to settle for second.

The only scenario that could see Villa eliminated is if they lose both their games and Bosnian outfit Zrinjski win their final two matches, while they would simultaneously need to better the 1-0 win Villa achieved against them at home.

Finally, an Aberdeen side featuring Irish duo Jamie McGrath and Jonny Hayes unfortunately are already eliminated no matter what happens in their final two games.

They sit third in Group G on two points, one ahead of Finnish side HJK, but well behind Eintracht Frankfurt (9 points) and PAOK (10 points).