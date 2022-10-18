FAI targeting 'top end Premier League club with strong Irish support' to fill Aviva Stadium

THE FAI WANT a “top end Premier League club” with a “strong Irish support” to fill Aviva Stadium for a friendly with a League of Ireland XI next month.

As reported by the Irish Sun and Irish Daily Mirror earlier today, players here were first sounded out about the prospect a couple of months ago.

While The42 understands that initial feedback was positive, the matter has not moved on since and some of those who would be under consideration to feature for the League of Ireland XI are waiting to see what opposition might be lined up before committing.

Abbottstown sources have stressed that while the fixture is not near the stage of being finalised, they are keen to attract a club that would have the kind of support in this country that could sell out the 52,000-capacity Aviva Stadium.

The SSE Airtricity League Premier Division season concludes on 6 November, with the FAI Cup final between Derry City and Shelbourne taking place in the Dublin 4 venue the following Sunday.

The Premier Leage will also have a six-week hiatus from 13 November as the World Cup takes place in Qatar, and those who wish to arrange friendlies during that period have received the go-ahead from authorities.

Following reports in Australia of a League of Ireland XI travelling to play a series of fixtures in Perth next month, it is believed this development has acted as a catalyst in FAI HQ to try and conclude their plans for the visit of a Premier League club to face a select side in Dublin.

Manchester United were the first visiting side to play a football match in the redveloped Lansdowne Road when they faced a SSE Airtricity League XI in August 2010.