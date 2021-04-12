BE PART OF THE TEAM

Wolves-Sheffield United kick-off time moved to avoid clash with Duke of Edinburgh's funeral

A host of sporting fixtures in the UK have switched times to avoid overlapping with the ceremony.

By Press Association Monday 12 Apr 2021, 4:55 PM
The fixture was scheduled to kick-off at 3pm but has been moved to 8:15.
Image: PA
THE PREMIER LEAGUE match between Wolves and Sheffield United on Saturday will kick off at 8.15pm to avoid a clash with the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral.

The fixture had been due to kick off at 3pm, but the league confirmed on Monday afternoon that it had been rescheduled as a mark of respect.

It is understood the FA Cup semi-final between Chelsea and Manchester City will stay at its original 5.30pm kick-off time, and that the decision to move the Wolves game to 8.15pm also took the last-four tie at Wembley into consideration.

The day’s other Premier League game, between Newcastle and West Ham, will kick off at 12.30pm as planned, the English top flight said in a statement.

A number of EFL clubs announced their matches on Saturday had been moved to 12.30pm kick-offs from their original 3pm slot, though some may opt to kick off at or after 5pm if a lunchtime kick-off does not work for travel reasons.

All four Premiership Rugby matches being played on Saturday have been moved, with two kicking off at 12.30pm and two at 5pm.

The England and Wales Cricket Board has said all nine LV= Insurance County Championship matches will pause for an hour and 20 minutes and has asked recreational cricket clubs to stop play for an hour to pay their respects, alongside observing the one minute silence at 3pm.

Grassroots football leagues, which come under the jurisdiction of the Football Association, are understood to have been advised to avoid play between 2.45pm and 4.15pm on Saturday.

The World Snooker Tour is liaising with the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) with regard to the World Championship, which is scheduled to start on Saturday in Sheffield.

High-profile race meetings at Ayr and Newbury scheduled for Saturday have been switched to the following afternoon.

As a result, the Coral Scottish Grand National fixture at the Scottish venue and the Dubai Duty Free Spring Trials meeting at the west Berkshire course will now be held on Sunday.

No racing is due to take place in Britain between 2.45pm and 4.15pm on Saturday. Meetings at Bangor, Thirsk, Brighton and Nottingham will go ahead but with different start times to ensure races do not clash with the ceremony.

