Liverpool begin under Friday Night Lights, United face Chelsea in opener as Premier League fixtures announced

WITH THE 2018/19 season not long finished up, we’re already looking forward to the 2019/20 campaign with the Premier League releasing their full list of fixtures this morning.

It all kicks off under Friday Night Lights on the 9 August, with Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool welcoming newly-promoted Norwich to Anfield.

The other standout fixture of the weekend sees Manchester United and Chelsea go head-to-head on the Sunday evening, with Newcastle and Arsenal preceding that clash on a Sky Sports double billing.

Reigning champions Manchester City open their title defence — and their bid for three in-a-row — in Saturday’s early kick-off against West Ham, with six other games down for decision that day.

Tottenham have been pitted against Premier League new boys Aston Villa, while Sheffield United travel to Bournemouth as they start life in the top tier.

Elsewhere, it’s Burnley against Southampton, Crystal Palace welcome Everton, 2015/16 champions Leicester City entertain Wolves, and Brighton — now under the watchful eye of Graham Potter after Chris Hughton’s dismissal – start off with an away trip to Watford.

The following Saturday, City and Spurs lock horns and United travel to Wolves.

You can see the full list of fixtures here.

Source: Premier League Twitter.

