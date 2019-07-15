Premier League introducing head-to-head rule for 2019/20 season to separate teams

THE PREMIER LEAGUE have announced that the English top flight is introducing a new head-to-head rule for the 2019/20 season.

This means that there will be a new way of deciding where teams who end the campaign level on points will finish in the table, with their results against each other at home and away compared.

A statement, in full, explains:

“If two or more clubs finish level in the table when competing for the title or European qualification, or when relegation is at stake, their records in the head-to-head matches will now be used to separate them.

“In previous seasons, teams involved in these specific battles who finished with the same points total, goal difference and number of goals scored would be pitted against each other in a playoff.

“But that extra match is now less likely.

In 2019/20 the team who have collected the most points in the head-to-head duels between the sides lying level on points, goal difference and number of goals scored, will take the highest finishing position, while the team with the fewest will take the lowest place.

“If clubs still cannot be separated, the team who scored the most goals away from home in the head-to-head matches will get the highest position.

“Only if the clubs remain level in the table after this will a playoff be arranged, at a neutral ground, with the format, timing and venue being determined by the Premier League Board.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!