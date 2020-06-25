This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 25 June, 2020
Premier League history made as Liverpool win first title since 1990

A stunning campaign has seen the Reds drop points in just three of their 31 matches so far.

By Press Association Thursday 25 Jun 2020, 10:11 PM
27 minutes ago 18,911 Views 64 Comments
https://the42.ie/5133241
Liverpool players celebrate (file pic).
Image: Nick Potts
Liverpool players celebrate (file pic).
Image: Nick Potts

LIVERPOOL’S 30-YEAR wait for a league title is over after they were confirmed as Premier League champions.

Second-placed Manchester City had to win at Chelsea to prolong the Reds’ wait for at least another week but fell to a 2-1 defeat on Thursday night.

It means Jurgen Klopp’s side have won the title – the club’s first since 1990 – with a record seven games to spare.

Liverpool’s remarkable league campaign has seen them win 28 of their 31 fixtures.

They can break City’s Premier League record of 100 points for a campaign if they go on to win five of their remaining seven matches.

The Reds’ title success is the 19th in the club’s history, moving them one behind Manchester United’s English record.

Liverpool will take to the field for the first time as champions on Thursday, when they travel to Man City.

Kenny Dalglish, who won three league titles as Liverpool manager, told BT Sport: “I think back then if you’d have said it would take 30 years you’d have been arrested and sectioned, but sometimes things happen.

The last two years since (manager) Jurgen (Klopp) came in, it has been very, very positive all the way. He’s been fantastic and he epitomises everything that Liverpool stands for. He respects everyone at the club.

“It’s not just a one-off as last year they came within a point of it and won the European Cup and a World Club Cup too, so onwards and upwards and I think there will be plenty more days to look forward to as long as Jurgen is there.

“It takes a fantastic dressing room to win things. You don’t win anything with division, it takes solidarity, and Liverpool from top to bottom have been together.”

