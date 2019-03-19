This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Tuesday 19 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Premier League is overrated, claims Ibrahimovic

The former Man United striker feels the quality of football in the did not match up to rival leagues.

By The42 Team Tuesday 19 Mar 2019, 10:48 PM
53 minutes ago 1,736 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4551100
Zlatan Ibrahimovic during his Manchester United days.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic during his Manchester United days.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic during his Manchester United days.

ZLATAN IBRAHIMOVIC HAS revealed the quality of football in the Premier League was exactly as he expected it when he signed for Manchester United — over-rated.

After leaving his native Sweden, Ibrahimovic played four seasons in the Netherlands’ Eredivisie, seven seasons in Italy’s Serie A, four seasons in France’s Ligue 1 and a year in Spain’s LaLiga, winning 12 domestic titles in total.

The 116-cap Sweden international finally made the move to the English top flight in July 2016, aged 34, and he explained how he anticipated he would need to adjust to English football.

Ibrahimovic netted 17 goals in 28 games during his first season at Old Trafford and the striker, now at LA Galaxy in the United States’ Major League Soccer, can only imagine what would have happened had he arrived in Manchester 10 years earlier.

“It was exactly like I thought it was,” Ibrahimovic told the Mirror.

“It was very hyped, it was very intense, the pace was very high, it was good but the quality is a bit overrated.

“Overrated from a technical point of view. But it is high pace and intense and if you cannot handle those two things, you cannot survive.

I don’t regret not having longer in the Premier League. I think everything that happens was meant to happen.

“The only thing is imagine if I came ten years before I came.

“It would be a different story. But I am more sorry for the fans for not coming earlier because they would have seen a different animal.”

Ibrahimovic revealed he could have made the move to England in 2011 after falling out of favour at Barcelona, but decided to return to Italy with AC Milan rather than join Manchester City.

“I had the chance to go to City when I was at Barcelona but after that moment in Barcelona, I needed to find happiness,” Ibrahimovic added.

Going back to Italy, I was happy in Italy and I knew I would be happy if I go back and I didn’t know if I would be happy if I go to City because it’s a different challenge.

“It would have been a new club, which Milan also was.

“But I knew the city because I had three years at Inter, I knew the country, so I took a little bit of a safe card.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Six Nations wash-out shows human side of Schmidt
    Six Nations wash-out shows human side of Schmidt
    Griggs' Ireland fall to 10th in latest World Rugby rankings after dismal Six Nations
    England boss Jones to call in 'pressure coach' after Scotland slump
    CHELTENHAM
    Tiger Roll set for Grand National repeat in bid to emulate the legendary Red Rum
    Tiger Roll set for Grand National repeat in bid to emulate the legendary Red Rum
    Eddie O'Leary remains coy over Tiger Roll's Grand National participation
    Donn McClean's Cheltenham review: Lasting memories will endure after an extraordinary festival
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    BARCELONA
    Mourinho: Mbappe more valuable than Messi and Ronaldo
    Mourinho: Mbappe more valuable than Messi and Ronaldo
    Barcelona confident Suarez will be back for Man United despite ankle injury
    Lionel Messi scores sensational hat-trick to send Barcelona 10 points clear in La Liga
    FOOTBALL
    Premier League is overrated, claims Ibrahimovic
    Premier League is overrated, claims Ibrahimovic
    Spain legend Xavi says 48-team World Cup in Qatar 'will not be good'
    Van Dijk: Salah goals will come for Liverpool
    REPUBLIC OF IRELAND
    'I’d rather take a risk and crack on' - Richard Keogh to play for Ireland with a broken hand
    'I’d rather take a risk and crack on' - Richard Keogh to play for Ireland with a broken hand
    'An argument that was never there' - David McGoldrick explains his recent Irish absence
    'It’s up to me to get positive results and get people smiling again'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie