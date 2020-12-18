BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 12°C Friday 18 December 2020
Advertisement

Player of the year so far? Worst signing? It's the Premier League of the half-season awards

We assess the good and bad of this year, as the campaign approaches its halfway point.

By Paul Fennessy Friday 18 Dec 2020, 2:00 PM
53 minutes ago 1,981 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/5303711
Tottenham's Son Heung-min is the Premier League's joint-top scorer currently.
Image: Jon Super
Tottenham's Son Heung-min is the Premier League's joint-top scorer currently.
Tottenham's Son Heung-min is the Premier League's joint-top scorer currently.
Image: Jon Super

Player of the season so far: Son Heung-Min

The choice here is a toss-up between Son and his Tottenham attacking partner Harry Kane. The duo have been key to Spurs’ excellent start to the season. While you get the sense fellow high-flyers Chelsea and Liverpool have the depth to cope with the loss of a few key players, without Kane and Son, it seems unlikely that Tottenham would currently be sitting second in the table. Son is currently joint top scorer on 11 goals, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Mo Salah. Kane is two behind him on nine goals and also has an incredible 10 assists.

Young player of the season so far: Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Is 23 too old for a footballer to win a ‘young player’ award? For the purposes of this column, we’ve arbitrarily decided ‘no’ and thus, Dominic Calvert-Lewin gets the nod for the category. The young England international has lit up the Premier League this season with an amazing haul of 11 goals from 13 top-flight games. He is only two away from his overall best tally of 13 last year. His success now highlights the value of persevering with a young player. He learned his trade as a teenager in loan spells at Stalybridge Celtic in Conference North and Northampton Town in League Two. One goal in 11 Premier League games during his first top-flight season suggested he was not necessarily destined for greatness. His improvement was gradual, however, with four goals in 32 appearances (2017-18) and six goals in 35 appearances (2018-19). It’s this season, however, where his talent is really starting to flourish and he is emerging as one of the top strikers in the league.

Manager of the season so far: Ralph Hasenhüttl

It seems strange to be giving this to a manager whose side lost 9-0 at home just over a year ago, and also were thumped 5-2 earlier this season, but the Saints have made a brilliant start to the campaign overall, as reflected by their current position of third in the table. When you consider that Hasenhüttl — the first Austrian to manage in the Premier League — inherited a team stuck in the relegation zone in December 2018, he has worked wonders ever since. He guided the side to the safety of 16th in his first season, before they came 11th last year. This campaign has begun in highly encouraging fashion and looks set to be their best yet under the 53-year-old coach.

Best signing: Pierre-Emile Højbjerg

There is plenty of competition here with a couple of honourable mentions necessary. Everton appear to have bought wisely, with James Rodriguez and Abdoulaye Doucouré having a positive impact. Chelsea’s signings have looked similarly promising with Thiago Silva, Ben Chilwell, Kai Havertz and Timo Werner all improving Frank Lampard’s team. Eberechi Eze, signed by Palace from QPR for £20 million looks a very good player, while Ollie Watkins, a £33 million buy from Brentford, is one of the main reasons for Aston Villa’s improved form this season. Not many players would be talented enough to improve Liverpool’s attack, but Diogo Jota appears to have done just that, while 20-year-old defender Wesley Fofana has slotted in seamlessly at Leicester. However, perhaps the most astute purchase has been Jose Mourinho’s acquisition of Pierre-Emile Højbjerg from Southampton. The protection he offers the backline has made Tottenham a much more solid defensive unit, which largely accounts for their marked improvement this season.

Worst signing: Donny van de Beek

Signed by Man United from Ajax for a reported fee of £39 million, much more was expected from Van de Beek given his profile. The Dutch international is clearly a talented player, as anyone who watched him at Ajax will attest. Yet with Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes operating in a similar area of the field, the 23-year-old has been left out of the team more often than not. Van de Beek has just two Premier League starts to his name, the last of which saw him replaced by Marcus Rashford at half-time amid the 3-1 win over West Ham. Nevertheless, if Mino Raiola gets his wish and Pogba leaves the club in January, that will surely help pave the way for the young Dutchman to have a more active role in the second half of the season.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Standout Irish performer: Seamus Coleman

It’s slim pickings in this category unfortunately. Having enjoyed fantastic seasons last year, John Egan, Enda Stevens and David McGoldrick have suffered along with the rest of the Sheffield United squad. Other Irish players have either been injured or out of favour at their clubs. 

Yet one of the few optimistic notes has been the early-season form of Seamus Coleman. Although he is another who has been marred by injuries, making just six top-flight appearances since the start of the campaign, the Donegal native’s leadership, composure in possession and defensive solidity has been one of the reasons behind Everton’s promising start. Honourable mentions go to Jeff Hendrick, who appears to have settled relatively well at new club Newcastle, and West Brom’s Dara O’Shea, who has looked remarkably assured for a 21-year-old in his debut Premier League season.

Upcoming Premier League fixtures:

Saturday

Crystal Palace v Liverpool (12.30)
Southampton v Man City (15.00)
Everton v Arsenal (17.30)
Newcastle v Fulham (20.00)

Sunday

Brighton v Sheffield United (12.00)
Tottenham v Leicester City (14.15)
Man United v Leeds (16.30)
West Brom v Aston Villa (19.15)

Monday

Burnley v Wolves (17.30)
Chelsea v West Ham (20.00)

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie