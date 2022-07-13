Membership : Access or Sign Up
Premier League club says no suspension for player arrested on suspicion of rape

The player, who has not been named, was arrested in north London, on July 4 over rape allegations.

By Press Association Wednesday 13 Jul 2022, 8:45 PM
Image: PA
Image: PA

A PREMIER LEAGUE club has confirmed it is not currently taking action against a player who has been arrested on suspicion of rape.

The player, who has not been named, was arrested in Barnet, north London, on July 4 over rape allegations against a woman in her 20s in June.

He was further arrested while in custody over allegations of raping a different woman in April and June 2021.

The 29-year-old denies the allegations and has been bailed until August.

The club, which has also not been named, said in a statement: “We are aware of the allegations which are currently the subject of a police investigation.

“We have confirmed that the player denies the allegations and is on police bail pending the outcome of their inquiries. There have been no charges laid and the player can fulfil his professional commitments including permitted travel.

“We take our commitments and responsibilities seriously and have followed our safeguarding policies and procedures.

“We will keep this matter under close consideration and will review further if circumstances change.”

