Nominees revealed for Premier League Player and Manager of the Season

Who gets your vote?

By The42 Team Friday 13 May 2022, 12:30 PM
THE EIGHT-STRONG SHORTLIST for the 2021/22 Premier League Player of the Season award has been revealed.

Title-chasing Manchester City and Liverpool have two nominations each, in Mo Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Kevin de Bruyne and Joao Cancelo.

Then it’s one a-piece for Arsenal, Tottenham, West Ham and Southampton: Bukayo Saka, Son Heung-min, Jarrod Bowen and James Ward-Prowse.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Sadio Mane are among the big-name exclusions.

Fans have until 6pm on Monday to vote for their favourite. These will be combined with those of the 20 club captains and a panel of football experts to decide the winner.  

The nominees for the Premier League’s Manager of the Season award have also been unveiled.

Man City boss Pep Guardiola and Liverpool head coach Jurgen Klopp will go head-to-head for the prize, along with Thomas Frank (Brentford), Eddie Howe (Newcastle) and Patrick Vieira (Crystal Palace). 

